Wheels of Apple Mac Pro from 849 euros: heavy criticism from Marques Brownlee and others

The arrival of the 849-euro Apple Mac Pro wheels made a lot of talk a few weeks ago. For this reason, some foreign YouTubers, including the well-known Marques Brownlee, have decided to bring the product to their channel.

In particular, as you can see in the video reproducible through the player above, Marques Brownlee had shown, in a previous multimedia content dedicated to the Mac Pro, that these wheels have no braking mechanism (so the iconic computer that can cost over 60,000 euros could "slip"). This had sparked the irony of the Web, so much so that the YouTuber decided to return to the subject.

In multimedia content, Brownlee makes an ironic analysis of the wheels, coming to define them as the best product of this type I've ever seen. However, in reality, the YouTuber is very critical of this product, so much so that, at some point, at the bottom left of the video we read: "Do you understand sarcasm? It's just a solid metal version of any other wheel". Finally, Brownlee stressed that, in his view, Apple would have made this product to maintain its "status" and to attract media attention.

Another popular YouTuber that brought Mac Pro wheels onto its channel is Unbox Therapy. In this case, as you can see in the video at the bottom of the news, the YouTuber limited himself to unboxing the product, looking at it with a look not exactly of the most convinced.

Moving on to Linus Tech Tips, the latter said: "I agree. The price is exorbitant", recalling that in the past Apple had launched other expensive products. However, Linus has somewhat" justified "the choice of the Cupertino company, stating that it is a" luxury product ".