      WhatsApp, Zoom and Skype bathe Europe in the use of messages and video calls

As soon as the citizens were confined at home, away from their friends and family and having to work from home, They saw the video call and messaging services as the best option to compensate for this obligatory social distancing.

A study has compiled which are the most appreciated applications for keep contact in the distance.

Companies that offer this type of connection they rushed to improve their functions, your security and free the service to as many people as possible, is a great opportunity to get users while providing an essential service right now.

In the past month, WhatsApp and Google have increased the number of users in a group call, Zoom has faced serious security problems, and Facebook has launched its own application.

All these news and changes in the platforms to be the first one that users turn to when they want to talk to their families. According to a study by Picodi.com, WhatsApp would be the main winner In Europe, the messaging application has been the most searched in 22 countries of the continent.

The Picodi.com study is based to make this ranking in the comparison of the number of consultations of Online searches for 19 instant messaging clients and video calls.

WhatsApp would be the first in countries like Spain, Portugal, Switzerland and Italy, for example. Its easy use from the mobile for small groups is possibly one of its advantages compared to the rest and that most users already had the application on their mobiles.

Zoom, for its part, is the second most wanted, the most popular in 14 countries like Great Britain or Norway. The application has been involved in serious security problems that it has had to solve quickly to reassure its users that they have found their data sold on the dark web. But what has been most able to attract its users is the ease with which you can use for large group video calls.

Countries like Poland, Slovakia and Hungary have opted for one of the best known and veteran services in the sector, Skype. For its part, Google has only stood out in this study in Denmark, despite the fact that from the beginning of the quarantine it offered its services for free to help the education sector who has been forced to adapt classes from a distance.