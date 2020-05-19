WhatsApp: You can now change the color of the app icon

You can customize the icon of your app by choosing your favourite colour, now WhatsApp will adapt to your style and combine with your wallpaper.

WhatsApp constantly working on new tools to surprise their users; since in addition to allowing us to send files, photos and audios, it allows us to make video calls. Very soon the disappearing messages and mobile payments. It has also been renewed in its interface, for example with the arrival of the dark mode, but if you want even more customization options, here we share the trick to change the colour icon.

How to change the colour of the WhatsApp icon?

VERY IMPORTANT. The first step is to make a backup of all the chats and your information WhatsApp .

of all the chats and your information . The second is to download WhatsApp Plus, available for Android in this link.

Once the app is installed, you can make the changes you want in the menu on the upper right side of the app.

You will find the option Universal, then Styles and the tool Icons .

then and the tool . You can customize the icon with the colour that you like, there are several shades, such as blue, red, pink, grey or orange and more.

At the end of these steps, you can visualize how the icon will look different.

If you decide to choose the version PlusRemember that from there you will chat with your friends.

You should consider that WhatsApp Plus It is an unofficial extension, so you cannot have both apps on your phone. It is always recommended to be patient and wait for updates to the official version, and even more so because with Friend Kit you have this and all your social networks unlimited.

















If you want to know more about the features that WhatsApp offers you, keep an eye on the notes that we made for you in HolaTelcel and discover the best tips and tricks of this official instant messaging app.