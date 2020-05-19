Wednesday, May 20, 2020
Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp
Updated:

WhatsApp: You can now change the color of the app icon

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Honduras will be one of the first countries to have Israel’s covid-19 vaccine

In China, the United States and Israel, work is underway to develop the covid-19 vaccine. The mayor of Choluteca...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Deliver us the Moon, analysis. A hypnotic space odyssey

We set sail for the Moon on a playable upgradeable, but the narratively captivating journey. "We are the means for...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam - 0

Xiaomi prepares a mask that disinfects with UV and serves for Face ID

Masks have become one more element of our day today. As we have already been telling you in these pages,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

You can customize the icon of your app by choosing your favourite colour, now WhatsApp will adapt to your style and combine with your wallpaper.

How to change the color of the WhatsApp icon
How to change the color of the WhatsApp icon. / Photo: Writing

WhatsApp constantly working on new tools to surprise their users; since in addition to allowing us to send files, photos and audios, it allows us to make video calls. Very soon the disappearing messages and mobile payments. It has also been renewed in its interface, for example with the arrival of the dark mode, but if you want even more customization options, here we share the trick to change the colour icon.

WhatsApp: Now you can change the color of the app icon "width =" 600 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp_-así-puedes- change-of-color-the-icon-of-the-app..jpg 600w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp_-así-puedes-change-of-color- el-ícono-de-la-app.-150x150.jpg 150w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp_-así-puedes-change-of-color-el-ícono- de-la-app.-300x300.jpg 300w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp_-así-puedes-cambiar-de-color-el-ícono-de-la- app.-420x420.jpg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px
WhatsApp: You can now change the color of the app icon

How to change the colour of the WhatsApp icon?

  • VERY IMPORTANT. The first step is to make a backup of all the chats and your information WhatsApp.
  • The second is to download WhatsApp Plus, available for Android in this link.
How to change the color of the WhatsApp icon "width =" 600 "height =" 600 "srcset =" https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-18- at-14.54.30.jpeg 600w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-18-at-14.54.30-150x150.jpeg 150w, https: //holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-18-at-14.54.30-300x300.jpeg 300w, https://holatelcel.com/wp-content/uploads /2020/05/WhatsApp-Image-2020-05-18-at-14.54.30-420x420.jpeg 420w "sizes =" (max-width: 600px) 100vw, 600px
Photo: WhatsApp Plus App
  • Once the app is installed, you can make the changes you want in the menu on the upper right side of the app.
  • You will find the option Universal, then Styles and the tool Icons.
  • You can customize the icon with the colour that you like, there are several shades, such as blue, red, pink, grey or orange and more.
  • At the end of these steps, you can visualize how the icon will look different.

If you decide to choose the version PlusRemember that from there you will chat with your friends.

You should consider that WhatsApp Plus It is an unofficial extension, so you cannot have both apps on your phone. It is always recommended to be patient and wait for updates to the official version, and even more so because with Friend Kit you have this and all your social networks unlimited.


Smiley face "width =" 970 "height =" 90


Smiley face "width =" 970 "height =" 90


Smiley face "width =" 728 "height =" 90


Smiley face "width =" 320 "height =" 100

If you want to know more about the features that WhatsApp offers you, keep an eye on the notes that we made for you in HolaTelcel and discover the best tips and tricks of this official instant messaging app.

More Articles Like This

Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Review

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
We review the controversial smartphone of the Chinese company and take it to the limit We have finally reached a resolution after exhaustively testing...
Read more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, review: how to conquer the mid-range

Android Brian Adam - 0
Mediatek returns to the mid-range and it does it from the hand of Xiaomi with its Redmi Note 8 Pro. Because yes, the mid-range...
Read more

Uber launches verification of use of mouthguards, this is what you have to know

Tech News Brian Adam - 0
Uber introduces technology for verifying the use of mouthguards in Mexico and this is all you have to know to use it. Little by little,...
Read more

Realme 5, analysis: a breakthrough price for outstanding autonomy

Android Brian Adam - 0
Few brands have broken into Spain as intensely as Realme. Not only for the mobiles that have landed in the country but also for...
Read more

Heroland, analysis: The challenge of not being the protagonist

Game Reviews Brian Adam - 0
A team of veterans from the Japanese industry present us with a game where nothing is what it seems and the epic is really...
Read more

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T, review: another attempt by Xiaomi to storm the mid-range

Android Brian Adam - 0
At the beginning of the year, Xiaomi announced the Redmi Note 7 to inaugurate its new independent brand Redmi by Xiaomi, and shortly after,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp: You can now change the color of the app icon

You can customize the icon of your app by choosing your favourite colour, now WhatsApp will adapt to your...
Read more
Game Reviews

Huawei Mate 30 Pro, Review

Brian Adam - 0
We review the controversial smartphone of the Chinese company and take it to the limit We have finally reached a resolution after exhaustively testing...
Read more
Corona Virus

Allow unrestricted travel between Italy and other Schengen zone countries

Brian Adam - 0
The Schengen area includes 26 European countries that allow free passage of Alberto Lingria The Italian government announced that it will allow unrestricted travel between...
Read more
Android

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, review: how to conquer the mid-range

Brian Adam - 0
Mediatek returns to the mid-range and it does it from the hand of Xiaomi with its Redmi Note 8 Pro. Because yes, the mid-range...
Read more
Economy

Covid-19 sharpens gender gaps and puts food and health security of women farmers at risk

Brian Adam - 0
IICA brought together rural women from the hemisphere in virtual conferences to analyze how their challenges are increasing and how Pandemics and work overloads...
Read more
Tech News

Uber launches verification of use of mouthguards, this is what you have to know

Brian Adam - 0
Uber introduces technology for verifying the use of mouthguards in Mexico and this is all you have to know to use it. Little by little,...
Read more
Corona Virus

Emerging market issuers hit by Covid-19 as global recession deepens

Brian Adam - 0
The ratio of dips to hikes in the past 12 months in high-yield, investment-grade nonfinancial companies in emerging markets increased to 5.9x in April...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY