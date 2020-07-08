Whatsapp Will Soon Offer A Bouquet Of The Best Features

San Francisco: WhatsApp, the world's most popular internet calling app, has announced that it will soon be launching a number of important and powerful features, some of which are being added on demand.

These features include QR codes, animated stickers, dark mode for desktop and web, a new group calling button, 8-person one-click calling, and video maximization options.

The number of WhatsApp users worldwide has now crossed two billion and users will now be able to exchange QR codes. However, there has been a long-standing demand for Dark Mode, which will now be available for both the phone and the web. Although it was launched in March for both Android and iOS, it is now available for the web.

Another important feature is the animated stickers that will make the conversation even better and more enjoyable. Then group calling of 8 people at a time is an important feature in its place. Another important innovation is the status feature, which allows text, photos, videos and GIFs to be shared but disappears within 24 hours.

WhatsApp management has said that all the features will be unveiled in the next few weeks and QR codes will help in the inclusion of web links and addresses and will help in saving the phone numbers and names of friends in the phone. ۔