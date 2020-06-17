WhatsApp will let you listen to the voice memos even if you go to other chats

Voice memos are a more than useful resource when what we want to transmit is so much that if we choose to write it we can be eternal. We go down the street, orient the bottom of the smartphone towards the mouth and start talking. Easy, right? Now, what is so simple can become a problem, do you know why?

And is that currently, to listen to a voice note we have to stay in the chat where we have received it. If it is an “ok”, or an “ok”, nothing happens, but if our contact has sent us two minutes of talk, the thing is going to be long and, here comes the problem, we will not be able to leave that chat if we don’t want to stop listening to what it tells us.

In the beta, the voice notes change

The case is that, as the guys at WABetaInfo have discovered, in one of the latest beta versions of WhatsApp, changes have appeared in the way of listening to those voice memos, in such a way that When we start playing them, we can go to other chats without fear that we stop listening to them. In this way, we will not waste time standing there waiting for the sheet to finish.

The way WhatsApp has devised to know what we have left to hear from a voice note when we are in another chat is to place a floating element on the application, shaped like a circle and inside which we will see the image of the account of the person who sends us that audio. In addition, around that avatar, a blue line will appear indicating the percentage that we have heard.

New voice memos on WhatsApp.

As you can see on the screens published by WABetaInfo, the element that indicates that we are playing a voice note from a chat is the icon of the manzanita that you see under the watermarks of the captures and, by the way, we can freely move around the screen to place it in an area that does not bother us. You just have to click on it too, without releasing the screen, drag it to where you want.

But there is more news. As indicated in the same information, WhatsApp will allow us to choose which contacts can see the data of when we last connected. In this way, it is not a general question but we can narrow it down to a few friends or family who will know when we were last online. In addition, there is evidence of a vacation mode and useful functionality to avoid downloading photos and videos of those chats that we have silenced.