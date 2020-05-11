Monday, May 11, 2020
WhatsApp Web will let you make video conferences very soon, you know how?

By Brian Adam
The social network takes an important step in linking its services.

WhatsApp Web will let you make video conferences very soon, you know how?

If we look back and see everything Facebook has done since it bought WhatsApp in 2014, we do not perceive too much interference in the original app. We keep the chats as they were, their functions have not changed too much over time and that mix of services of Mark Zuckerberg continues to be kept away … until now.

Only in the last two weeks have we known that from the social network they continue with their plans to include advertising on WhatsApp (although at the moment they do not know how to do it), and that Messenger Rooms is about to have a direct access from the messaging app. Something that is still in the beta implementation phase and that we don’t know the scope it will have.

Just a shortcut?

The case is that in one of the latest updates WhatsApp Web, and for desktop, just showed a new button that will allow users to access Messenger rooms quickly and directly, without having to go expressly to the web application that Facebook has. In this way, those contacts who are online and who want to communicate in this way, can do so with just a click to jump to the other application.

Messenger Rooms on WhatsApp. "Srcset =" https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
Messenger Rooms on WhatsApp.

As you can see from the image you have just above, Facebook will offer us the possibility of opening a new video chat room from WhatsApp in the desktop app that, right now, does not allow calls or video conferences. It would be a way to alleviate a lack that it has and that in these times of pandemic has become essential since, who else, who least, uses one of these tools to work with other colleagues, or communicate with family and friends.

How to create a new Messenger Room on WhatsApp. "Srcset =" https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
How to create a new Messenger Room on WhatsApp.

The way to do them will be as simple as attaching an image, or a document, a contact and a file, since it will be a new option available in the attach menu (that of the clip). The last of the icons will be the one that, when pressing, will take us to the Facebook tool to make these kinds of calls. Remember that just a few days ago, those of Mark Zuckerberg premiered these group video chats with improvements in service and number of participants with the idea in mind of competing with the many rivals that have emerged since the quarantine began: Skype, Teams, Meet, Duo, Clashroom, House Party and of course Zoom.

