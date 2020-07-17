WhatsApp wants you to share content more easily, do you know how?

Both with iOS 12 and with the current version, iOS 13, Apple has made an effort to open its operating system to other developers, They can now place options related to their apps without limitation. This is the case of the shared resources centre where the shortcuts to those services appear with which we can share content quickly, and in which WhatsApp has been quite busy lately.

If you have an iPhone, that sharing menu sounds familiar to you, where, in addition to the apps to which we can send a photo, a text, a link or whatever, Above are some balloons with specific people from other apps. This is the case of Messenger, of Facebook, and very soon the same will happen with some shortcuts to the WhatsApp chats that we use the most.

Already in beta, soon for everyone?

This change that prepares WhatsApp It will avoid us taking an extra step when sharing, such as choosing the application we want to send something and then enter it to choose the conversation. With this function that they are already testing in the beta version, we saved that first touch since, as you can see in the screenshot below, you will have a more handy resource such as direct access to a conversation.

These new icons that will appear in that resource centre It will vary depending on what WhatsApp is seeing that you use the most. That is, in that list the chats with the most movement will appear, in which you participate the most, those that receive new messages and even those that you have pinned to the top of the timeline, as they are especially important. Even from WABetAInfo, they talk about depending on the Smart Lock configuration, we can activate or deactivate this function at our whim.

Define WhatsApp contacts to share quickly.

Furthermore, it is the circumstance that WhatsApp seems to have had a hard time implementing this new feature in beta since it was sighted a few weeks ago in the version 2.20.10.23, it was subsequently removed without notice to return again with 2.20.40.20. Do not think that there was the thing. From the company, they verified that this return was not the expected one, with malfunctions, so it was eliminated again until now, which seems to have hit the key that makes it work without errors.

Be that as it may, what does seem clear is that, when this shortcuts to share function officially reaches WhatsApp, it will be necessary to have the latest version of IOS, 13.6 installed on our phones that arrived yesterday and that incorporated the Apple Car Keys to open, close and start our cars.