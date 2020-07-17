Tech NewsAppsHow to?Social NetworksWhatsApp
Updated:

WhatsApp wants you to share content more easily, do you know how?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

The first packs of animated stickers are available on WhatsApp

A few days ago we learned that WhatsApp was experimenting in its beta versions of iOS and Android with...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Xiaomi brings the curved 34 "gaming monitor to Italy for only 449 Euros!

During this afternoon's event, Xiaomi also announced the arrival in Italy of the Mi Curved Gaming Monitor 34 ",...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The cheap Nokia 2.4 reveals its MediaTek brain and something else in the latest leak

Nokia already has in the oven what will be, as soon as it is presented, one of the cheapest...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Both with iOS 12 and with the current version, iOS 13, Apple has made an effort to open its operating system to other developers, They can now place options related to their apps without limitation. This is the case of the shared resources centre where the shortcuts to those services appear with which we can share content quickly, and in which WhatsApp has been quite busy lately.

If you have an iPhone, that sharing menu sounds familiar to you, where, in addition to the apps to which we can send a photo, a text, a link or whatever, Above are some balloons with specific people from other apps. This is the case of Messenger, of Facebook, and very soon the same will happen with some shortcuts to the WhatsApp chats that we use the most.

Already in beta, soon for everyone?

This change that prepares WhatsApp It will avoid us taking an extra step when sharing, such as choosing the application we want to send something and then enter it to choose the conversation. With this function that they are already testing in the beta version, we saved that first touch since, as you can see in the screenshot below, you will have a more handy resource such as direct access to a conversation.

These new icons that will appear in that resource centre It will vary depending on what WhatsApp is seeing that you use the most. That is, in that list the chats with the most movement will appear, in which you participate the most, those that receive new messages and even those that you have pinned to the top of the timeline, as they are especially important. Even from WABetAInfo, they talk about depending on the Smart Lock configuration, we can activate or deactivate this function at our whim.

Define WhatsApp contacts to share quickly.

Furthermore, it is the circumstance that WhatsApp seems to have had a hard time implementing this new feature in beta since it was sighted a few weeks ago in the version 2.20.10.23, it was subsequently removed without notice to return again with 2.20.40.20. Do not think that there was the thing. From the company, they verified that this return was not the expected one, with malfunctions, so it was eliminated again until now, which seems to have hit the key that makes it work without errors.

Be that as it may, what does seem clear is that, when this shortcuts to share function officially reaches WhatsApp, it will be necessary to have the latest version of IOS, 13.6 installed on our phones that arrived yesterday and that incorporated the Apple Car Keys to open, close and start our cars.

More Articles Like This

Death Stranding and DLSS 2.0: are high-end GPUs no longer needed?

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
We tried Death Stranding with DLSS 2.0 active, a technology that gives an important boost to performance without penalizing the graphic quality. DLSS is a...
Read more

VERITAS: the mission that wants to explore the infernal planet Venus

Space tech Brian Adam -
Venus is considered the twin planet of Earth, although it is substantially different from the latter. Why? Scientists haven't figured it out yet, and...
Read more

Share your WhatsApp QR code with all your friends right now

How to? Brian Adam -
We have been talking about the arrival of QR codes to WhatsApp for a few days, in an update that It ended up taking...
Read more

Everything we know about the new iPhone 12: are they going to be so powerful?

Mobile Brian Adam -
We are just seven weeks away from a key date that has been repeated year after year for almost a decade. That second...
Read more

Google Photos: you can now prioritize the memories of your favorite people

Apps Brian Adam -
Google extensively updated its photo application a few weeks ago and, from the first moment, it was clear that one of its objectives to...
Read more

Huawei MateBook D with AMD Ryzen 5 and 256GB SSD is on offer on Amazon

Laptops Brian Adam -
The 15.6-inch laptop from Huawei, the MateBook D. The giant of Jeff Bezos offers a very interesting discount on the PC, which can be...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY