WhatsApp: Trick to get notified when someone connects

Being able to find the person you are looking for online now will be very easy with this feature. Find out how to use it.

When installing it, you will have to access your contact list from the same app and select the contact whose person you want to keep an eye on or directly enter their phone number and that’s it! Now every time the user you have selected connects to WhatsApp you will receive a warning, the same will happen the moment you exit WhatsApp.

Now that you know this surprising trick, which person or persons will you include in your list of WonLog – Online Tracker to know their connection?

