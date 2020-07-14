WhatsApp: The true meaning of the ‘flirtatious smile’ emoji

Surely you have used the smiley face expression in your WhatsApp conversations, but today you will find out if you have done it correctly.

WhatsApp offers you more than 1500 emojis on its platform to make chatting with your friends more fun, since they are ideal for expressing emotions. But do you know the true meaning of all the emojis you use?

One of the most used emojis in WhatsApp conversations is the one with the co flirtatious smile ’, because it has a half smile, arched eyebrows and eyes that look to the side. If you are one of those who love to send this expression to flirt, here we tell you what it really means.

What does the WhatsApp co flirty smile ’mean?

There are so many emojis on WhatsApp that Emojipedia has even been created, a portal dedicated to informing the correct meaning of each one. It is precisely on this site where the face with the ‘flirtatious smile’ is explained.

The true meaning of the co flirty smile ’emoji

As you can see, it can be used at different times to show off something. This emoji was added to WhatsApp in 2015 and perhaps until now you are learning the true meaning it had. In what other circumstances have you used them?

Also remember that Android is about to release even more emojis, for example: a smiling face with tears, a face in disguise, pinching hand, symbol and transgender flag, hug, anatomical heart, lungs, a ninja, new animals such as the black cat, the mammoth, beaver, panda, fly, worm, cockroach, and foods such as olives. Even tamales and piñatas! So we will be very pending its launch so that you can use them all.