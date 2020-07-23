WhatsApp: The trick to find an exact conversation by a photo

Finding an address, a data or a phrase among all your WhatsApp chats is now very easy with the help of a photo. Discover the trick here.

One of the most fun things in life is without a doubt talking and having fun with our friends, so WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps since we can immediately keep in touch with our favourite people, sending them texts, photos, audios, memes and much more. So among thousands of messages, it can sometimes be a little difficult to locate a specific part of a conversation. But now with this trick, you will discover how a photo can make that task much easier and faster.

You can also read: WhatsApp: How to have 100 different options of letters for your chats?

How to locate a conversation on WhatsApp?

Perhaps it is a tool that you have used many times, WhatsApp has within the options of each chat a search tool that allows you to find part of a conversation quickly, whether it is a specific topic, a word, a name, an address, a birthday or more. You only have to write the word or phrase in searches and it will come out as many times as it is repeated. Function available in the app of all cell phones or on WhatsApp Web.

But did you know that you can also search through multimedia content? Read on to discover this trick. Remember that you can spend as much time as you want on WhatsApp, thanks to your Unlimited Friend who gives you your favourite social networks in an unlimited way and the best connectivity to #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

How to locate a conversation on WhatsApp with a photo?

This tip will help you on various occasions, for example when you want to remember your best friend’s home address, your boss’s instructions in a report or more.

You can find a specific conversation around a photo that you sent and that you still keep in your WhatsApp gallery. This is what you have to do:

Open WhatsApp and enter the specific chat where you want to search for the conversation.

Tap on the icon of the three vertical dots in the upper right corner to open Chat Settings. Or click on the contact name, in case of iOS.

Choose ‘Media, links and documents’.

Search for the photo, video, GIF, or document you sent during the conversation you want to find.

Open it to fill the entire screen and press the Settings icon in the upper right again, or click on the photo on iOS devices.

You will get an option called ‘Show in Chat’. Choose it and it will automatically take you to that specific point in the conversation where you sent the file.

You can easily find that important conversation!

You can also read: “Screen Sharing”: Discover the new Facebook function

Now that you know this trick, start searching for your favorite conversations quickly in no time. Everyone is definitely going to want to know how you did it! Stay tuned to HolaTelcel’s notes to discover more tips like this one.