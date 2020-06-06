Tech News
WhatsApp: So you can activate the ultra ultra secret mode ’and‘ ninja mode ’

By Brian Adam
With these ‘ultra secret mode’ and ‘ninja mode’ options you can hide if you are “Online” on WhatsApp. You will be invisible to your contacts in the app!

WhatsApp: So you can activate the ‘top secret mode’ and ‘ninja mode’

Surely many times it has happened to you that you want to go unnoticed on WhatsApp or that a specific contact does not see that you are “Online”. Here we leave the explanation of how to activate the mode ‘top secret mode‘ and ‘ninja mode‘To become invisible within the app.

Remember that if you have a Friend Kit, WhatsApp And all your favorite social networks are unlimited.

How to activate the n ninja mode ’in WhatsApp?

Activate option ‘ninja mode‘Or‘hidden mode‘ It is very simple. Just download the app Ninja on Whatsapp, which will help you to go completely unnoticed when you are “Online”.

Now with these tips you will be a ninja on WhatsApp! Remember to follow the Hello Telcel notes to discover more secrets of your favorite apps.

