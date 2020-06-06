WhatsApp: So you can activate the ultra ultra secret mode ’and‘ ninja mode ’

With these ‘ultra secret mode’ and ‘ninja mode’ options you can hide if you are “Online” on WhatsApp. You will be invisible to your contacts in the app!

Surely many times it has happened to you that you want to go unnoticed on WhatsApp or that a specific contact does not see that you are “Online”. Here we leave the explanation of how to activate the mode ‘top secret mode‘ and ‘ninja mode‘To become invisible within the app.

How to activate the n ninja mode ’in WhatsApp?

Activate option ‘ninja mode‘Or‘hidden mode‘ It is very simple. Just download the app Ninja on Whatsapp, which will help you to go completely unnoticed when you are “Online”.

