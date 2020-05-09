WhatsApp runs to allow group video calls with more participants

He wants to compete against the alternatives that are emerging.

Some companies have been caught by what happened with the coronavirus crisis, as it is commonly said, “with a changed foot”, and although they had among their options that of making video calls, They have discovered how they really did not have weapons with which to compete against a whole collection of alternatives really focused on offering the best service.

WhatsApp has video calls and occasionally we use them for small things, But when we need something more serious, for work reasons, or because we want to connect five or six members of the same family, we realize that it doesn’t work for us. And on Facebook, they must have realized because they are running at full speed to increase that maximum of four participants that we had so far.

Increase the limit of participants

So said and done. In WhatsApp, they are running to implement in the shortest possible time the possibility of allowing more than four participants in group video calls, in such a way that it begins to be equalled with alternatives such as Skype, Google Chat, etc. We are not talking about Zoom, Teams or Classroom, which are specific solutions for much larger work teams, but at least that allows us to participate in five, six or more at the same time.

Zoom allows conferences of up to 150 participants.

At the moment there are no screens to illustrate this function, but it is news that has unveiled from WABetaInfo, and which is present in some beta version text strings with which they already work from the messaging app. Something like the prelude to a release that already lets us add more than three contacts (four with us) to a conversation.

Remember, anyway, that In the last days, WhatsApp has already modified some things regarding video calls, such as the possibility of starting them with a single touch on the screen, clicking on the video camera icon instead of having to add one participant after another to configure the entire group.

With this function, also seek to streamline the interaction of users in the same group, avoiding cumbersome processes that users don’t want. And it is that in these times of confinement, video calls have become the authentic escape valve so that many family, couples and friends continue to have a minimum contact that relates them to others … especially if they have had the bad lucky (or good, depending on how you look at it) of spending solitary confinement.