WhatsApp: reported chat problems and last unavailable logins, here’s what happens

By Brian Adam
It seems that in the last hours Whatsapp is having more than one problem. In fact, it seems that the famous Facebook messaging app no ​​longer allows you to see the latest accesses and to know if our contacts are online or not.

The reports on the malfunction of Whatsapp they have multiplied in the last few hours: thousands of users on Twitter and Downdector complain about the same problem. At the moment the widespread messaging app does not allow to know the last access to our contacts, it is possible to know if they are online.

The setting relating to this function can normally be changed from the privacy menu. However, if you try to manually change the setting from the appropriate tab, the application returns an error message: “WhatsApp failed to change the privacy settings. Please try again later“.

At the moment the company controlled by Facebook did not provide any suggestions or solutions. Waiting to know the developments of the situation, let us know if you have encountered the same type of problem. Apparently the PC version of Whatsapp will update soon allowing group calls and video calls.

