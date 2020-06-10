Tech NewsAppsCybersecurityTech GiantsGoogle
WhatsApp remedies the leak of phone numbers in Google

By Brian Adam
Yesterday we told you that, for the umpteenth time, WhatsApp still did not take measures to prevent the invitation links to its application, which are part of the “wa.me” domain, from being indexed by Google and its famous spiders, so that all those users who created invitation links, saw how their phone numbers were on the search engine results pages.

The problem was no longer just that, but Those data could be tracked and allow prying eyes to know more than we would like. Well, if yesterday we were talking about how easy it was for WhatsApp to prevent Google spiders from entering its pages, a few hours ago, some media have confirmed that the messaging app has already turned off the tap. That they won’t allow it again.

It wasn’t that difficult, was it?

The truth is that it was strange that a measure as simple as preventing your site from being indexed by those of Mountain View did not take it before, because is something that is in the hands of any self-respecting web administrator. So there was not much reason to expose the privacy of its users without taking action when the first cases were reported many months ago.

The thing is that, as they say, it’s never too late … and WhatsApp has already blocked Google’s access to its pages so that all those links created from the messaging app to invite others to participate in our chats cannot be indexed and catalogued. A content that allowed, from that information stored in the search engine, to send messages to those numbers registered within the “click to chat” function.

WhatsApp. Unsplash

This option offered by WhatsApp It is a simple way to invite someone to chat even if they do not have our phone number on your schedule. What happens is that, paradoxically, by not giving our contact to someone, we ended up publishing our phone number on the internet, due to the low zeal of those of Facebook in not realistically foreseeing the consequences of hosting our URLs in their domain. “wa.me”.

And do not think that it is the only thing that WhatsApp has been neglected a little. In February of this year, he met a similar problem with those private groups that were also formed through invitation links, and that it left all the members exposed by allowing a stranger to trace them and later access the group without having any type of verification, which allowed them to have all the details of the participants in detail.

