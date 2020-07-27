Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp
WhatsApp on various devices: the beta already shows where you can manage them

By Brian Adam
There are many months that we have been waiting for that long-awaited function of allowing us to use WhatsApp on more devices than just our smartphone. Something that with the web and desktop versions we can slightly mitigate but that do not have all the functionality we need since if for whatever reason, we do not have a battery in the mobile, we can communicate with anyone.

The point is that As with dark mode, WhatsApp is taking its time And, surely forced by the coronavirus pandemic, this development has been slowed down in such a way that to this day they are still looking for ways to locate these newly linked devices within the menus of the application. This has been verified, at least, in the latest beta versions published by Facebook.

In the create content menu

It has been in the beta version of Android, 2.20.117, where the menu has finally been seen where we will have to go find those linked devices to the WhatsApp account, both to remove or maintain them, as well as to access them and see how many we have left to use. Remember that in total there will be four that we can have active before the app itself tells us that it is impossible to continue adding more … unless we remove some.

Devices linked to our WhatsApp account.
Devices linked to our WhatsApp account.

That menu where we can go to find the linked devices is the one that, at least on Android, appears by clicking on the three vertical points in the upper right of the screen. There, along with featured messages, settings, and the ability to create a new groupWe will see all the information about tablets, smartphones or any other smart device where our account is active.

Access menu to linked devices.
Access menu to linked devices.

Remember that There are still many unknowns to be solved about where all the groups and messages that we carry will be stored. day by day on our mobile. If in each of these new devices the complete copies of that activity will have to be uploaded, or if WhatssApp will resort to servers. Almost completely discarded this second option, it is very possible that the service will continue working as it has been until now, locally within each one of the devices that we have registered with our telephone number.

As you can see on the screens, it seems like it’s still a long way from the definitive releases This possibility of using multiple devices with the same WhatsApp account, so it is time to make plans for an update during the second half of the year. Does it seem too late?

