Tech NewsComputingSmart Gadgets
Updated:

WhatsApp on the iPad? So you can use it

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Editor's PickBrian Adam -

Adidas and Nike together against racism: historic retweet on Twitter!

Nike and Adidas go down together to fight racism. The two clothing brands joined in memory of George Floyd,...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

5 super WhatsApp tips that maybe you did not know

5 super WhatsApp tips. Photo: Writing WhatsApp It allows you to communicate instantly with friends and colleagues, it is surely...
Read more
CommunityBrian Adam -

Additional advice provided to Leaving Certificate teachers on Irish bonus marks

Teachers who are giving their students estimated marks are told not to add bonus marks to their mark but...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam -

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Even the ferocious Allosaurs, if forced, resorted to cannibalism

A recent discovery highlights how, due to the scarcity of food, even the fierce predators of the Jurassic, such...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

WhatsApp on the iPad? So you can use it

WhatsApp is a very special application Because, unlike other messaging, we can only have it activated on a single device and always assigned to a single phone number. Telegram also although it allows you to enjoy it on various devices and the truth is that it works wonderfully, but while those of Mark Zuckerberg think about it, it's time to look for a life to enjoy on our mobile and tablet at the same time as WhatsApp.

If you have an iPad the first thing you will see is that WhatsApp as such does not exist for the Apple tablet since it is an exclusive application for mobile phones. So we have to resort to a service that was launched in 2015 (Beta) and that is the same one that allows us to have our account connected on a PC, Mac or whatever. Is about WhatsApp Web.

From Safari and without problems

So you have to go to the Apple browser, Safari, to access the WhatsApp website. There you will see that there is an option that is WhatsApp Web although, before pressing, you must ensure that you have activated the desktop display mode.

WhatsApp on the iPad? So you can use it "srcset =" https: https: https: https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w

Immediately afterwards the famous QR code will appear that you must read with the WhatsApp application (Settings> WhatsApp Web / Desktop> Scan QR code) of your mobile, so that it is synchronized and we can read the messages and chats updated in real time.

WhatsApp on the iPad? So you can use it "srcset =" https: https: https: https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w

Once scanned, the main page will appear as you can see it on the WhatsApp of your mobile, with all the chats, unread messages, etc.

WhatsApp on the iPad? So you can use it "srcset =" https: https: https: https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w

Now we are going one step further and, as we want to have a direct access in the system to avoid opening the browser and repeat all the steps we have given you, we create one through the Share menu of Safari. Select Add to home screen.

WhatsApp on the iPad? So you can use it "srcset =" https: https: https: https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w

Finally, you will see how the icon appears in the first free space in your iPad start menu and from there, you can move it to where you like.

WhatsApp on the iPad? So you can use it "srcset =" https: https: https: https: https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w

You must take into account that this method is to use WhatsApp for free and always through the iOS browser. In the App Store you will surely find applications, initially free but that end up being paid, and that also show advertising. We have tried both solutions and, without a doubt, the best of all is this one that we bring you here. It does not cost a single penny.

>

 

More Articles Like This

This is the new Huawei tablet!

Android Brian Adam -
Despite the busy last weeks due to the US veto, Huawei does not step on the brakes and continue to present new products of...
Read more

This will be the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019), direct competition of the iPad

Android Brian Adam -
Note 10 is not only prepared by the Samsung company. The Korean company is working to launch a new tablet that will become a...
Read more

Apple could be working on an iPad with a folding screen

Apple Brian Adam -
This year, since the celebration of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the ban on folding screens was opened and now everyone wants to...
Read more

Microsoft prepara una tablet plegable para el año que viene

Computing Brian Adam -
Microsoft acertó de pleno hace algunos años (2012) cuando se lanzó al mercado de cabeza intentando poner en valor su Windows dentro de...
Read more

Samsung presents the Tactical Edition version of its Galaxy S20

Android Brian Adam -
Samsung is one of the most veteran companies when it comes to taking one of their phones and making it rough to print a...
Read more

The new iPad Pro will have one of the distinctive elements of the iPhone 11 Pro

Computing Brian Adam -
We have been talking for a few weeks about the new 2019 iPad Pro and the truth is that it does not match what...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

WhatsApp on the iPad? So you can use it

WhatsApp is a very special application Because, unlike other messaging, we can only have it activated on a...
Read more
Android

This is the new Huawei tablet!

Brian Adam -
Despite the busy last weeks due to the US veto, Huawei does not step on the brakes and continue to present new products of...
Read more
Android

This will be the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019), direct competition of the iPad

Brian Adam -
Note 10 is not only prepared by the Samsung company. The Korean company is working to launch a new tablet that will become a...
Read more
Apple

Apple could be working on an iPad with a folding screen

Brian Adam -
This year, since the celebration of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the ban on folding screens was opened and now everyone wants to...
Read more
Computing

Microsoft prepara una tablet plegable para el año que viene

Brian Adam -
Microsoft acertó de pleno hace algunos años (2012) cuando se lanzó al mercado de cabeza intentando poner en valor su Windows dentro de...
Read more
Android

Samsung presents the Tactical Edition version of its Galaxy S20

Brian Adam -
Samsung is one of the most veteran companies when it comes to taking one of their phones and making it rough to print a...
Read more
Computing

The new iPad Pro will have one of the distinctive elements of the iPhone 11 Pro

Brian Adam -
We have been talking for a few weeks about the new 2019 iPad Pro and the truth is that it does not match what...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY