WhatsApp on the iPad? So you can use it

WhatsApp is a very special application Because, unlike other messaging, we can only have it activated on a single device and always assigned to a single phone number. Telegram also although it allows you to enjoy it on various devices and the truth is that it works wonderfully, but while those of Mark Zuckerberg think about it, it's time to look for a life to enjoy on our mobile and tablet at the same time as WhatsApp.

If you have an iPad the first thing you will see is that WhatsApp as such does not exist for the Apple tablet since it is an exclusive application for mobile phones. So we have to resort to a service that was launched in 2015 (Beta) and that is the same one that allows us to have our account connected on a PC, Mac or whatever. Is about WhatsApp Web.

From Safari and without problems

So you have to go to the Apple browser, Safari, to access the WhatsApp website. There you will see that there is an option that is WhatsApp Web although, before pressing, you must ensure that you have activated the desktop display mode.

Immediately afterwards the famous QR code will appear that you must read with the WhatsApp application (Settings> WhatsApp Web / Desktop> Scan QR code) of your mobile, so that it is synchronized and we can read the messages and chats updated in real time.

Once scanned, the main page will appear as you can see it on the WhatsApp of your mobile, with all the chats, unread messages, etc.

Now we are going one step further and, as we want to have a direct access in the system to avoid opening the browser and repeat all the steps we have given you, we create one through the Share menu of Safari. Select Add to home screen.

Finally, you will see how the icon appears in the first free space in your iPad start menu and from there, you can move it to where you like.

You must take into account that this method is to use WhatsApp for free and always through the iOS browser. In the App Store you will surely find applications, initially free but that end up being paid, and that also show advertising. We have tried both solutions and, without a doubt, the best of all is this one that we bring you here. It does not cost a single penny.

