Whatsapp no ​​longer works on some Android smartphones: here are which ones

The latest information on the end of Whatsapp support dates back to February 1, when the instant messaging platform stopped working on Android 2.3.7 and earlier and iOS 8 and earlier. However, a change was noted on the support page.

As you can read at this address, in fact, it was silent support for Android 3-based smartphones has also been discontinued, and in fact, now the following operating systems are required for installation:

Android with OS 4.0.3 and later

iPhone with iOS 9 and above

To these are added also some phones based on KaiOS 2.5.1 and later, including JioPhone and JioPhone 2. The reasons for this choice, which, moreover, has not even been officially announced, are not known, but the impact is still limited since it is a build with a very low diffusion percentage, which is present only on the older smartphones launched on the market several years ago.

Previously, however, Whatsapp had stated that choices like this are taken not so much for reasons related to the hardware of the devices, but also to eliminate unnecessary expenses. It is therefore probable that this novelty is linked to the arrival of the animated stickers and the Whatsapp QR Codes.