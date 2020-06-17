WhatsApp mobile payments getting closer: now they arrive in Brazil

It is a function that It has been in preparation for a long time but it cannot be implemented as if it were a simple dark mode It requires a lot of testing to make sure that the entire mobile payment ecosystem is shielded and has no cracks that hackers can access.

That is why the expansion of this payment service on WhatsApp is being carried out with droppers, first in India and, now, in Brazil, the two markets with the highest number of users of the messaging app in the world and that have been chosen to verify that these payments through the messaging app are flawless. Now, do you know exactly how it works?

Security and support

First of all, to say that not only WhatsApp is preparing a payment system within the chats of its application, Facebook is also behind achieving something similar. The case is that once we have it active, and In the same way that we send an image, a video, a GIF or a contact, we can settle accounts with friends paying those euros that we left on duty from the last round. Now, this is not a function that can be implemented without further ado, so it needs a lot of testing and support.

Payments through WhatsApp.

The latter is what banks that support this payment system through WhatsApp will do, and that in Brazil it has had to start it up with Banco do Brasil, Nubank, and Sicredi for both MasterCard and VISA cards. In other words, and to give you an idea, it works similarly to how Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, etc. do: with specific agreements between the parties, so to reach Spain, from Facebook and WhatsApp, they will have to close alliances with the entities that operate in our country.

Surely that this arrival in Brazil is the prelude to further expansion in the coming months, in the heat of the number of users that WhatsApp has in each territory. If we add everything that Europe moves, due to the monetary union that we enjoy, it is very possible that we have good news for the rest of the year, provided that Spanish banks look favourably on this new payment platform that is opening In front of them.

WhatsApp users in Brazil can now send money to friends and family or pay a business right from your chat 💸💸💸 pic.twitter.com/BwrcCq9CJW — WhatsApp Inc. (@WhatsApp) June 15, 2020

Let’s not forget that many entities operating in Spain work for the consolidation of Bizum, the standard that allows instant money transfers and whose operation is similar to that proposed by WhatsApp from your chats, with a way to send money as fast as comfortable and secure. We will see…