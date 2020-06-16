Whatsapp Is Developing Several New Features For Android, Ios

WhatsApp is testing several new features which will be launched for iOS and Android in due course.

While QR contact codes, encrypted cloud backups and multi-device access were already being tested, new features have been added to the latest update.

The following new features are under development according to WABetaInfo:

Search by date

WhatsApp is testing a new feature that allows users to search for specific messages by date. The feature will provide users with a date filter when searching for messages. The search feature is in alpha stage of development, reports WABetaInfo

🔍 WhatsApp is testing a Search by date feature! The feature is under development and it will be available in future.https://t.co/jdgGHOPGQF — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 11, 2020

Storage Usage

This feature is currently being tested for the Android app. WhatsApp will restructure this feature by separating forwarded files and large files using filters. Users will be able to view only forwarded files in the app. Large files will be updated in a separate section.

Clear all except starred

This feature can be particularly helpful when you don’t want to lose important messages. The new feature will allow you to delete a chat whilst keeping starred messages. Also in the alpha stage of development, the feature is expected to be launched soon.

Share Chat

This feature will allow users to watch videos by ShareChat within WhatsApp just like YouTube videos. This feature will first be introduced on the Android app.

Search image on the web

Under development for Android, the feature will enable users to search for an image on the web, especially one that has been frequently forwarded or forwarded more than four times. The feature is expected to be launched on iOS and Android both.

New chat bubble colour

WhatsApp is also planning to change the colour of the outgoing chat bubble in Dark Mode. A lighter shade of green is being tested.

✉️ WhatsApp is testing a new bubble color for the dark mode! Reasons for this test are unknown at the moment: are they testing it for accessibility settings? 🤔https://t.co/WirLRUCObC NOTE: This color isn't actually available. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) June 11, 2020