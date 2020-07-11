Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp
Updated:

WhatsApp is debuting! QR codes have arrived for users and businesses

By Brian Adam
0
0

Now communication between businesses and customers will be easier thanks to the arrival of QR codes on WhatsApp and WhatsApp Business.

WhatsApp has had a few recent weeks full of news, from animated stickers to the integration of QR codes to add people faster and easier and be able to chat with them. And now, these QR codes are already available to all users, included in WhatsApp Business!

If you are an entrepreneur and you own your own business, you will surely be interested in this, since the new WhatsApp Business function with QR codes will allow communication between users and their customers to be quick and easy. In this way, consumers will be able to request information on products or services, give comments on it or even ask for catalogues of what is offered.

WhatsApp QR codes

How do QR codes work on WhatsApp?

Whether for WhatsApp or WhatsApp BusinessQR codes will automatically appear in each user’s profiles, to scan them and start a conversation without having to add the numbers to the contact list as it used to be. In addition, these QR codes can be personalized with a profile photo and name, either personal or that of the company.

Whatsapp QR codes

Best of all, businesses can share this QR code in different ways; printed on the packaging of your products or tickets, on their official website or through social networks so that all your customers have access to them.

WhatsApp Business QR codes

Once a client can scan the code, a chat with the company will be opened, where they have the opportunity to have personalized attention or even receive the product catalogue, which is also a WhatsApp Business functionAll this taking advantage of the fact that with Amigo Sin Límite you have unlimited social networks and the best connectivity of #LaRedDeTusEmociones

Starting today, QR codes will be available to everyone, while WhatsApp Business will continue to work on its improvements. Not to mention that one of them is the integration of a special pack of stickers for businesses; which can be used in your conversations and be clearer with your clients.

QR codes WhatsApp Business
(Photo: WhatsApp)

Now you know, if you have a business, do not hesitate to try the QR code and tell us about your experience with them.

