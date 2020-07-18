Whatsapp is blocking the profile for many users: that’s why

In the last few days a lot of users when logging in Whatsapp they found themselves in front of an error message in which they were informed that “the phone number is suspended from the use of Whatsapp”, with an invitation to contact the assistance of the instant messaging service.

Let’s start with an assumption: if you have received this message it is highly unlikely that you will be able to return to use Whatsapp from the associated number. The reasons for this block are connected to the use of third-party applications such as Whatsapp Plus which, theoretically, promise a wide range of features not yet present on the public version of the app, including the ability to edit messages after sending or to use the same account simultaneously on various smartphones.

THE terms and conditions of the service, however, prevent such uses and they provide the ban for those who rely on these gimmicks. Furthermore, through this system, Whatsapp also wants to discourage the use of unofficial applications that could be dangerous not only for the profiles and associated numbers but also for the messages sent (which could end up in the hands of no one knows who) and smartphones.

In a post published on your Reddit account, Whatsapp recommends several times not to use moddate apps, also because some functions such as simultaneous use on multiple devices are under development.