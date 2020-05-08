Friday, May 8, 2020
WhatsApp increases the limit of participants in voice and video calls to eight

By Brian Adam
The new beta now allows you to see the maximum number of participants.

A few days ago we told here that WhatsApp was preparing to increase the maximum allowed for group voice and video calls, surely, pushed by that atrocious competition that has been unleashed because of the confinement by the coronavirus and that it has forced millions of people to telework from home.

In the case of WhatsApp, its most normal use is to keep in touch with the family in these days where we cannot see each other, or with friends, since there are other more effective alternatives to hold team meetings that reach 32 participants or, as in the case of Zoom, up to 100 or more (depending on the subscription that we have contracted).

Doubles your participant capacity

So WhatsApp has decided increase the limit of participants for group calls to eight, in such a way that we can invite seven contacts from those we have in the agenda, as you can see on the screens of the beta version for Android that you have below. In them, you can see how from the app they ask us to select that new maximum that will serve to make the screen of our smartphone even more crowded.

Further, WhatsApp maintains another option that it launched a few days ago to speed up all your voice and video calls with a single press on the two buttons that represent the camera and the phone. This way, we don’t have to be choosing contacts and all the participants are automatically added. Of course, in case a group in which you are exceeds the maximum number allowed for these calls, we will have to do it differently, choosing those with whom we want to have a conversation.

New limit on WhatsApp video calls. "Srcset =" https: https: //d500.epimg.net/t.gif 200w
New limit on WhatsApp video calls. WABetaInfo

This new maximum It has been sighted in beta versions 2.20.50.25 of iPhone and in 2.20.133 of Android. Presumably, in the near future, WhatsApp will run to publish it in a release within digital stores, especially if we take into account that in many countries of the world a certain relaxation in the conditions of confinement is beginning to be seen, which could lead to many families and friends meet again.

In any case, it remains to be seen that, once the quarantine and confinement have been completed, video calls do not become the new standard of communication, since they have demonstrated their usefulness and good functioning in these times of crisis. Or would you return to calls again without seeing the face of your interlocutor? Probably not…

