Friday, May 22, 2020
WhatsApp incorporates the use of QR code to add contacts

By Brian Adam
With the QR code it will be much easier and faster to send or receive messages from new contacts, since you will not have to exchange your mobile number.

The QR codes are a very well-known technology today, they help us connect to a Google map, watch a video of Youtube, make mobile payments, enter an application store, store encrypted data such as web pages or phone numbers and many more. Now this technology will help you add contacts on WhatsApp without having to exchange cell numbers. Here we explain how it works.

Surely on several occasions you have used a QR code, It’s super easy; You just have to scan the image with your cell phone camera and it immediately directs you to a web page where an offer or exclusive content appears.

 

Social networks how Instagram and LinkedIn they already have this function. According to WABetaInfoWhatsApp now adds this tool to your system to add contacts through QR code. This way you will not have to add a phone number, as it will be enough to scan the code with the app; very similar to what is done to enter WhatsApp Web.

How is the QR code used in iOS WhatsApp?

  • The QR code With the contact of each user, you will locate it in the WhatsApp app settings, right next to the person’s name.
  • You will have to press the code, the image will be enlarged and will show a series of options to share.
Another option is to generate and share the codes through the option «My QR Code»That will appear in the WhatsApp widget (only on iPhone 6S or higher).

This code can be shared with friends on your calendar and also on social networks so that other people can scan it and add you as a contact.

You will also have the possibility to invalidate your code at any time, just select the option “Reset QR Code

This feature is now available to users of the beta version for iOS and it has been announced that it will soon reach the Android beta.

It is not the first time that the QR code has been tested on WhatsApp, so we will still have to wait for its release date to be confirmed in the official version. We will keep a close eye on all the news that may arise. What other function would you like to see in the messaging app?

