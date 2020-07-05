Tech NewsAppsHow to?Social NetworksWhatsApp
Updated:

WhatsApp: How to write with "retro" or "vintage"

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

GoogleBrian Adam -

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Amazon discounts: on offer a curved ASUS ROG STRIX gaming monitor

Amazon's promotions day opens with a very attractive discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor, with a...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

To make your text messages on WhatsApp the most original, we share the trick to give them a retro or vintage style.

WhatsApp is the instant messaging app that allows you to stay in communication despite the distance and we are sure that chatting with your favourite people is one of your favourite things. If you are constantly looking for ways to make your conversations much more fun, either with cute emojis or with curious gifs, today we will tell you a trick that will give your texts a retro or vintage style. They will look very original!

Also, remember that you can spend as much time as you want on WhatsApp, thanks to your Unlimited Friend who gives you your favourite social networks in an unlimited way and the best connectivity to #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

How to write a text with a retro letter in WhatsApp?

WhatsApp offers the option to change the typography of all the messages you send, so today we explain how to write in retro letters. It is a very simple trick that you will want to use in each chat, you just have to follow these four steps.

1. Open the conversation you want to give a retro style.

2. On your keyboard, identify the quote that we mark in the image below in a red circle.

3. Then put three quotes at the beginning and three quotes at the end of the word or phrase you write. You will see how the typography will automatically be modified and it will look as if you had written it with an old typewriter.

4. Press send and voila!

WhatsApp: How to write with "retro" letter

Now that you know this trick, start writing in a fun and vintage way on WhatsApp to surprise your friends, family, colleagues and contacts in general. Everyone is definitely going to want to know how you did it!

WhatsApp: How to write with "retro" letter

More Articles Like This

Twitter will enable a button to edit tweets with one condition

Tech News Brian Adam -
One of the most anticipated features of Twitter could soon reach the social network; The possibility to edit tweets already published! For more than 10...
Read more

NVIDIA, here’s the Instagram-style filter: how to use it and in-game examples

Computing Brian Adam -
In 2018, NVIDIA had announced an Instagram-style filter to personalize your gaming experience. The functionality had also been made available in Beta. However, since...
Read more

macOS Big Sur will make system updates much faster

Apple Brian Adam -
The new operating system macOS Big Sur for Mac developed by Apple it will not be available for all Macs and Macbooks, but it...
Read more

What will be the real impact of the 5G network on the European economy?

5G News Brian Adam -
5G has long been subject to heated debates about its benefits and possible risks, to the point that some conspiracy theorists have decided to...
Read more

How to change the font in your Facebook posts

Apps Brian Adam -
Surprise all your friends and followers with this simple trick, in which you can give a different typeface to your Facebook posts. Years will pass...
Read more

iPhone 6s grappling with iOS 14 in a video: the performances are impressive!

Apple Brian Adam -
Brandon Butch, a popular YouTuber has published the video that we propose at the beginning, in which he shows the performance improvement recorded on...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY