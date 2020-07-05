WhatsApp: How to write with "retro" or "vintage"

To make your text messages on WhatsApp the most original, we share the trick to give them a retro or vintage style.

WhatsApp is the instant messaging app that allows you to stay in communication despite the distance and we are sure that chatting with your favourite people is one of your favourite things. If you are constantly looking for ways to make your conversations much more fun, either with cute emojis or with curious gifs, today we will tell you a trick that will give your texts a retro or vintage style. They will look very original!

How to write a text with a retro letter in WhatsApp?

WhatsApp offers the option to change the typography of all the messages you send, so today we explain how to write in retro letters. It is a very simple trick that you will want to use in each chat, you just have to follow these four steps.

1. Open the conversation you want to give a retro style.

2. On your keyboard, identify the quote that we mark in the image below in a red circle.

3. Then put three quotes at the beginning and three quotes at the end of the word or phrase you write. You will see how the typography will automatically be modified and it will look as if you had written it with an old typewriter.

4. Press send and voila!

Now that you know this trick, start writing in a fun and vintage way on WhatsApp to surprise your friends, family, colleagues and contacts in general. Everyone is definitely going to want to know how you did it!