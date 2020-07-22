WhatsApp: How to schedule messages and send them at a certain time

Programming messages on WhatsApp is one of the functions that will soon arrive in the app and here we explain how to do it in the meantime.

For months, WhatsApp has been working on new functions that will soon be part of the app; new emojis, the QR code to add contacts, animated stickers and the option to schedule messages. Some of them are already available in the beta version, while others still have no revealed details of what they will look like.

Read: WhatsApp: How to make the flash warn you when there are notifications

The programmed messages tool is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated functions since thanks to it you can assign an exact day and time to your messages and send them to different contacts. This way you will forget about “I forgot to answer you” or “you left me uncovered”, and more importantly, do not overlook any birthday greeting.

But if you already need to use the programmed messages, while the function officially arrives at WhatsApp you can help yourself with other apps. Wasavi is a safe and easy to use option, whose privacy policy ensures that it does not save any messages and that you can rest assured that they will be protected.

Check out the step by step of how to use Wasavi and take advantage of the fact that with your Unlimited Friend and #LaRedDeTusEmociones you have unlimited WhatsApp to be connected at any time and place.

How does Wasavi work to schedule messages on WhatsApp?

1. Install Wasavi from Google Play

Although there are several apps that allow you to program messages on WhatsApp, Wasavi is secure and you do not need any type of registration to access it.

2. Accept the permissions for the app to access your WhatsApp

The accessibility permission is for Wasavi to use your WhatsApp messages and contacts. But as we mentioned earlier, its privacy policy ensures that it does not save any data. In addition, permission to access will allow WhatsApp to display a new toolbar for scheduling messages.

3. Configure your programmed messages

With the new toolbar, programming a WhatsApp message will be easier than you imagine, since you can do it from there or from the app.

To do it from Wasavi you must first choose a contact from the list and write the message you want to send in the box below. Then choose the date and time to schedule it and you will automatically receive a notification to confirm the time, date, contact and the message you have scheduled.

4. Wait for the delivery date

And finally you just have to wait for the day or time you chose for the message to be sent. At that time you will also receive a reminder notification about your scheduled message, with options to cancel or postpone.

With this simple trick important dates, as well as congratulations, will no longer be a problem for your memory, since the app will help you not to miss anything. Of course, when this function is officially available on WhatsApp it will be much easier.