WhatsApp: How to make the flash warn you when there are notifications

By Brian Adam
There is a simple trick in WhatsApp so that the flash of your phone turns on whenever a notification arrives and here we show you the step by step.

WhatsApp, being the number one instant messaging app and with millions of users around the world, has become a necessary tool to be in constant communication. In fact, there are those who use it for work or school, so they cannot be detached from it for long.

The latter makes the notifications of new WhatsApp messages become more important. If this is your case, here we share a trick where the flash of your phone can be turned on every time you receive a notification and keep track of none. And so enjoy mostly unlimited WhatsApp that your Unlimited Friend and #LaRedDeTusEmociones gives you.

WhatsApp flash notifications

How to activate the flash for WhatsApp notifications on Android

In Android as in the iPhone, it is possible to use this trick, but the procedure is different. In Android it is done from the Settings in this way:

1. Go to Settings or configuration of the system
2. Select the option Notifications
3. Depending on the version of your Android, you must enter Advanced Settings or Accessibility
4. There you will find a switch that says “Flash Led” which should turn for notifications.

WhatsApp flash notifications android

How to activate the flash for WhatsApp notifications on iOS

For iPhone the procedure is very similar and you do not need to install any external app to make it work.

1. Go to Settings or Configuration of the system
2. Select the option General
3. Click where it says Accessibility
4. Activate the option that says Notices flashing LED.

WhatsApp flash notifications android

From now on, your notifications will be accompanied by the turning on of your flash to notify you that you have new messages, calls, emails or a new WhatsApp.

What other notification options are there on WhatsApp?

In addition to the previous procedures to activate the flash, within WhatsApp there are several settings to activate notifications with sound, vibrations or custom depending on the contact or group. For this you have to go to the Notifications menu :

1. Enter WhatsApp and select the three dots menu on the top right
2. Choose the Settings option and then Notifications
3. Now navigate among the different settings options: Messages, Groups and Calls and configure to your liking.

WhatsApp flash notifications android

After these tips there will be no notification that you overlook. 

