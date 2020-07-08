WhatsApp: How to have 100 different options of letters for your chats?

Give more style to your WhatsApp conversations using more than 100 types of letters. You will be the most original!

Talking with your friends at all times on WhatsApp is one of the most fun activities you can do throughout the day and to add more emotion you have a lot of emojis and gifs, but did you know that you have more than 100 options of types of letters? Here we reveal the trick to make your messages more attractive.

Also, remember that you can spend as much time as you want in WhatsApp, thanks to you Unlimited Friend that gives you your favorite social networks in an unlimited way and the best connectivity to #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

You can also read: WhatsApp: How to capture a full long conversation

How to change the letter of the messages in WhatsApp?

WhatsApp offers you various options such as being able to write in different ways:

Bold letters: You must put an asterisk before and after the text.

Single strikethrough: You have to put a virgulilla before and after the words. The virgulilla is that symbol that goes above the “ñ”.

Cursive letters: Just put an underscore before and after each text.

And to make your chats more original you can change the default font or typeface with the app Stylish Text, available on Google Play and App Store, which offers you more than 100 different types of fonts, from traditional, Gothic and even symbols. You just have to follow these steps:

Grants the necessary permissions for the app to work. Opens Stylish Text and activate the application (the bubble with the app icon will appear).

and activate the application (the bubble with the app icon will appear). Open WhatsApp and click on any chat.

Write the text you want to send.

In the Stylysh Text bubble, select the font or typeface you want.

Click on the WhatsApp icon next to the text and send it to your contact.

Now that you know this trick, start writing in a fun way and with different fonts to surprise your friends on WhatsApp, Messenger, Facebook and Instagram. Everyone is definitely going to want to know how you did it!