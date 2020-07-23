MobileAndroidiphoneTech NewsSocial Networks
Updated:

WhatsApp: How to get iPhone emojis on Android

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

5 tips to improve the quality of your video calls on WhatsApp

If when talking to your friends or family through WhatsApp video calls the image is cut or pixelated, we...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to make the flash warn you when there are notifications

There is a simple trick in WhatsApp so that the flash of your phone turns on whenever a notification...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Rise in Covid-19 cases in Belgium

Covid-19 cases in Belgium have risen and strict lockout restrictions have eased in the country say health officials there...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Artificial IntelligenceBrian Adam -

GPT-3, the new OpenAI language model, is capable of programming, designing and even talking about politics or economics

OpenAI recently released in beta form the API of its latest language model, GPT-3. With this tool some developers...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...

The Minister of State for the Gaeltacht, Jack Chambers TD, answered his first questions in Irish in the Dáil...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

If you are an Android user but want to use all the emojis available on iPhone phones on WhatsApp, here we share how to achieve it.

Despite the fact that each operating system, Android and iOS, have different qualities and are constantly updated; Users of each are always looking for more and get competing features. The clear example is with iPhone emojis not available on Android.

Read: Learn about the new WhatsApp trick to read deleted messages

Luckily, there are different alternatives and tricks for users to get what they want. To get the emojis available on the iPhone and add them to your Android collection, there is an app called zFont available on Google Play, which here we explain step by step how to install and use. 

Emojis iPhone iOS WhatsApp Android

How to get iPhone emojis for Android?

1. Download zFont- Custom Font Installer from Google Play
2. Once installed you must allow access to your WhatsApp
3. Then a welcome screen will appear, to continue to select “Close”
4. Now go to the “Emojis” tab
5 In order to get them all, you must select the newest version of iPhone, the one that says “iOS” that is at the top
6. Now select “Download” to get them all
7. When it is downloaded, it will give you the option “Set ” And doing so will bring up a complete list of phone brands. Find yours, select it and you’re done.

WhatsApp emojis iPhone iOS Android
(Photos: Google Play)

For some phones, access to these iPhone emojis will have to be from the “Themes” menu and not in the emojis section. But do not worry, if this is your case, here we explain how to do it, it is very simple.

1. Go to the WhatsApp Settings menu
2. Select the option that says “Screen”
3. Now choose “Text Style” and there you will find all the emojis downloaded from iOS on your Android.
4. Select all or your favourites and click “Apply” and that should work perfectly on your keyboard.

WhatsApp emojis iPhone iOS Android

If you have already done everything possible to have the iPhone emojis, with this trick you can get them all and enjoy the best of both operating systems.

More Articles Like This

WhatsApp: The trick to find an exact conversation by a photo

How to? Brian Adam -
Finding an address, a data or a phrase among all your WhatsApp chats is now very easy with the help of a photo. Discover...
Read more

Amazon and Apple targeted by the Antitrust Authority in Italy: an investigation has started

Amazon Brian Adam -
The Italian Antitrust has announced that it has started an investigation against Apple and Amazon to ascertain whether the two companies have agreed to...
Read more

How to install Fortnite on Android phones that are not compatible

Android Brian Adam -
Fortnite is one of the games that need the most hardware to run smoothly, this is the reason why a good part of Android...
Read more

Lenovo Legion Phone: Lenovo’s entry in móvil mobile gaming ’comes with 16GB of RAM and 144Hz screen

Android Brian Adam -
Lenovo had marked today, July 22, 2020, in red on the calendar. It was the day chosen for his first major bet in the...
Read more

How to define a new area of ​​interest in Google Maps this holidays

Apps Brian Adam -
Google Maps is an application that we use all year round, and whether we like it or not, we end up moulding it to...
Read more

Amazon gives a 5 Euro voucher until August 18, 2020: here’s how to get it

Amazon Brian Adam -
The newpromotion launched by Amazon, that until 18 August 2020 will allow you to receive a 5 Euro voucher for the first order collected...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY