WhatsApp: How to get iPhone emojis on Android

If you are an Android user but want to use all the emojis available on iPhone phones on WhatsApp, here we share how to achieve it.

Despite the fact that each operating system, Android and iOS, have different qualities and are constantly updated; Users of each are always looking for more and get competing features. The clear example is with iPhone emojis not available on Android.

Luckily, there are different alternatives and tricks for users to get what they want. To get the emojis available on the iPhone and add them to your Android collection, there is an app called zFont available on Google Play, which here we explain step by step how to install and use.

How to get iPhone emojis for Android?

1. Download zFont- Custom Font Installer from Google Play

2. Once installed you must allow access to your WhatsApp

3. Then a welcome screen will appear, to continue to select “Close”

4. Now go to the “Emojis” tab

5 In order to get them all, you must select the newest version of iPhone, the one that says “iOS” that is at the top

6. Now select “Download” to get them all

7. When it is downloaded, it will give you the option “Set ” And doing so will bring up a complete list of phone brands. Find yours, select it and you’re done.

For some phones, access to these iPhone emojis will have to be from the “Themes” menu and not in the emojis section. But do not worry, if this is your case, here we explain how to do it, it is very simple.

1. Go to the WhatsApp Settings menu

2. Select the option that says “Screen”

3. Now choose “Text Style” and there you will find all the emojis downloaded from iOS on your Android.

4. Select all or your favourites and click “Apply” and that should work perfectly on your keyboard.

If you have already done everything possible to have the iPhone emojis, with this trick you can get them all and enjoy the best of both operating systems.