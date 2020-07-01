WhatsApp, here are the animated stickers and QR codes to add contacts

WhatsApp has finally arrived new and long-awaited features: instant QR codes to add contacts and animated stickers. Even the Web version of the Facebook home messaging app will see some interesting changes such as dark mode and video call improvements.

Let’s start from animated stickers. Following the first curiosities shown by WABetaInfo, we had already told you about their functioning in beta 2.20.194.7 on Android and 2.20.70.26 on iOS. These details have been confirmed by the latest news shared by WhatsApp through an official press release, where it has been reiterated that these animated stickers can be created and imported into the app through third-party programs, and then be able to send them to your contacts. However, there will be official stickers that can be downloaded from the WhatsApp Store.

The most interesting news, however, are I Instant QR Codes. Thanks to this function, it will be very easy to add new contacts to your smartphone. How you do it? Just frame the QR Code with the camera and the phone number of the person identified by the application will be automatically added to your address book. The QR code is unique and self-generated and from the last beta, it is not shareable via chat.

Finally, here are the latest updates for the app: the desktop version of WhatsApp will have Dark Mode, which arrived on smartphones in March and from the imminent arrival also on Facebook; and group video calls, which we may also see on WhatsApp Web by autumn 2020, will be able to reach a maximum of eight participants.

As for payments through the application, however, we will have to wait a little longer. After the suspension in Brazil, in fact, the tests stopped.