WhatsApp has added 4 new animated sticker packs, you have to try them!

Animated stickers are a new WhatsApp function that is gradually taking shape and that you can already try in the beta version.

Big changes are coming for WhatsApp, the last few weeks have been important for the largest instant messaging app; since the company has announced the news that is coming, is the animated stickers one of the most attractive of them.

The arrival of animated stickers on WhatsApp aims to make conversations between individual or group chats even more fun. And become a great sensation as it happened with the arrival of normal stickers.

Although for now, the animated stickers are only in the beta version of WhatsApp, the wait for them to arrive becomes increasingly exciting. The latter because the app does not stop giving small advances of how they will look. Like these new four packs of animated stickers that will be part of the collection.

Chummy Chum Chums, Rico’s Sweet Life, Bright Days and Moody Foodies are the animated sticker packs that will join Playful Piyomaru; the forerunner of this feature and which is also now available in beta.

How to get the new animated WhatsApp stickers?

To test them before anyone else, you must install the beta version of WhatsApp; 2.20.194.17 for Android or 2.20.70.26 for iOS.

1. Enter WhatsApp and open any conversation

2. Click on the smiley face to go to the emojis and stickers

3. Select the “+” symbol and you will see the new animated sticker packs

WABetaInfo is the WhatsApp expert news portal who has released all these news, ensuring that shortly these animated stickers, as well as a more complete collection such as Messenger, you can officially enjoy on WhastApp.