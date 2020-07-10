Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksWhatsApp
Updated:

WhatsApp has added 4 new animated sticker packs, you have to try them!

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Latest newsBrian Adam -

In the Alps the ice has turned pink and this is not good news

In the Alps, near the Presena glacier, on the Gavia pass and in other places, the ice is turning...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

Earth’s magnetic field could reverse 10 times faster than expected

Every few hundred thousand years or so, the Earth's magnetic field is reversed, changing its position: magnetic north becomes...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps

The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Sony Xperia 1 II, review: the most "pro" Xperia to date

Sony's nomenclatures for their phones seem to follow annual cycles, but this year's is a clear nod to its...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

Google Maps now also shows traffic lights, but it’s a feature still under test

Google Maps brought many new features to both Android and iOS during the quarantine to allow travelers to move...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, here are some official photos and a teaser trailer

The latest leaks of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 leaked thanks to Max Weinbach had already convinced the...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Animated stickers are a new WhatsApp function that is gradually taking shape and that you can already try in the beta version.

Big changes are coming for WhatsApp, the last few weeks have been important for the largest instant messaging app; since the company has announced the news that is coming, is the animated stickers one of the most attractive of them.

The arrival of animated stickers on WhatsApp aims to make conversations between individual or group chats even more fun. And become a great sensation as it happened with the arrival of normal stickers.

Animated stickers WhatsApp

Although for now, the animated stickers are only in the beta version of WhatsApp, the wait for them to arrive becomes increasingly exciting. The latter because the app does not stop giving small advances of how they will look. Like these new four packs of animated stickers that will be part of the collection.

Animated stickers WhatsApp
(Photo: WABetaInfo)

Chummy Chum Chums, Rico’s Sweet Life, Bright Days and Moody Foodies are the animated sticker packs that will join Playful Piyomaru; the forerunner of this feature and which is also now available in beta.

How to get the new animated WhatsApp stickers?

To test them before anyone else, you must install the beta version of WhatsApp; 2.20.194.17 for Android or 2.20.70.26 for iOS.

1. Enter WhatsApp and open any conversation
2. Click on the smiley face to go to the emojis and stickers
3. Select the “+” symbol and you will see the new animated sticker packs

Animated stickers WhatsApp
(Photo: WABetaInfo)

WABetaInfo is the WhatsApp expert news portal who has released all these news, ensuring that shortly these animated stickers, as well as a more complete collection such as Messenger, you can officially enjoy on WhastApp; taking advantage of the unlimited social networks offered by your Unlimited Friend and #LaRedDeTusEmociones.

Animated stickers WhatsApp

 

More Articles Like This

Huawei is going to take the big step: HarmonyOS on PC and smartwatch

Smart Gadgets Brian Adam -
Do you remember the Huawei's proprietary operating system called HarmonyOS? Surely the most passionate among you will not have forgotten his announcement which took...
Read more

The Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 are updated with various camera functions of the Galaxy S20

Android Brian Adam -
The Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 are being updated with the camera functions of the Galaxy S20, something that opens a world of possibilities...
Read more

Starliner and the docking failed, what went wrong? NASA response

Space tech Brian Adam -
In the space field, bankruptcy is always around the corner. Even just a small mistake in the design phase is enough and everything can...
Read more

Google releases the second Beta of Android 11: final APIs reached

Android Brian Adam -
Android 11 has been around for several months. In fact, fans have been testing it since February 2020. However, we are now on the...
Read more

SpaceX, the launch of the Starlink satellites postponed today 8 July 2020

Space tech Brian Adam -
We were getting ready to watch and tell with you another SpaceX launch, but unfortunately, this is not the right day. Indeed, today's attempt...
Read more

Facebook: So you can hide your posts without blocking anyone

Apps Brian Adam -
Whether you do not know the person very well or simply do not want them to see anything you post, for that there is...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY