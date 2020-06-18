Whatsapp: group calls and video calls are also arriving on PC

A few days after the first rumours about the super update for Whatsapp, which will mark the arrival of many news on iOS and Android, the boys of WABetaInfo have found another indication in the beta of the instant messaging app. Apparently, in fact, video calls and calls are also arriving on the desktop.

In the source code analyzed by the popular blog dedicated to the Whatsapp world, there are references to the possibility of calling a friend or make group video calls of up to eight people. The lockdown for Coronavirus has placed emphasis on the latter feature, which has allowed millions of people worldwide to connect despite the quarantine. For its part, Whatsapp ran for cover by expanding the maximum limit for video calls to eight, also to defend itself from the onslaught of Skype, Google Meets but above all of Zoom, which has become a real-world phenomenon.

No indications emerged regarding the launch date, but as this is a rather important feature, developers are likely to take a few extra weeks or days to test it well.

The graphical interface will see the addition of a cornet or video camera icon, at the top right of the conversations, which will allow you to initiate a call or video call. Clearly it will also be possible to respond to incoming ones.