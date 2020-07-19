WhatsApp from Facebook: What is the meaning of the mysterious logo?

Have you noticed that this peculiar logo appears next to WhatsApp? Today we finally discover what it means and here we share it with you.

As you will have noticed, Facebook updated the design of its different apps and platforms. Now when you log into Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp a legend appears that says “WhatsApp from Facebook” depending on the application. As well as small logos of all of them. However, there is one last one next to WhatsApp that nobody knows about.

Users realizing this began to create theories about what it was. One of them said that it is a secret app, not yet available in Facebook, which would soon be announced as a surprise. While another theory suggested that it was just one more icon to give versatility to the home screen.

But it’s about Oculus VR, an American company that like Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Messenger, belonging to Mark Zuckerberg and its growing empire.

What is Oculus VR the mysterious WhatsApp logo?

Oculus VR is a company that is in charge of developing virtual reality technology and that in recent years has worked with Facebook to improve these functions. It was founded in 2012 by Palmer Luckey, Brendan Iribe, Michael Antov, Jack McCauley and Nate Mitchell, but in March 2014 it was acquired by the Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, for $ 2.3 million dollars.

Since then Oculus VR It is one of the most important technology development companies, especially in the area of ​​video games. And if you install the app you will notice that, in addition to its black logo and white screen, the slogan appears “From Facebook”.

Now you can sleep peacefully after discovering the meaning of the mysterious logo in WhatsApp. The perfect excuse to open a topic of conversation the next time you have some awkward silence with someone.