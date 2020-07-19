Tech NewsAppsCommunicationSocial NetworksFacebook
Updated:

WhatsApp from Facebook: What is the meaning of the mysterious logo?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Corona VirusBrian Adam -

Coronavirus, the Italian study: "those who re-get in danger of developing the severe form"

An all-Italian study, published in the BMJ Global Health journal, is making much discussion and concern in the past...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

Italian Spaceport of Virgin Galactic: this is where we are

We are in July 2020 and two years have passed since the close partnership between Virgin Galactic, Richard Branson's...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Here’s how to see Comet NEOWISE: it will also be visible from Italy with the naked eye

Finally, the long-awaited moment has arrived for professional astronomers, amateurs and for all those who simply want to enjoy...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
MicrosoftBrian Adam -

Layoffs in sight for Microsoft, 1000 jobs at risk

There global Coronavirus crisis would also have involved Microsoft. According to reports from various sites, in fact, the Redmond...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Hell on Earth: Hottest temperature recorded this year in Death Valley

There is a reason why this place is called Death Valley. If we were in a Hollywood movie, the...
Read more
ScienceBrian Adam -

This abysmal sponge has been compared to E.T because of its bizarre shape

We have more accurate maps and data on the surface of Mars than of the depths of our planet's...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Have you noticed that this peculiar logo appears next to WhatsApp? Today we finally discover what it means and here we share it with you.

As you will have noticed, Facebook updated the design of its different apps and platforms. Now when you log into Instagram, Facebook, Messenger and WhatsApp a legend appears that says “WhatsApp from Facebook” depending on the application. As well as small logos of all of them. However, there is one last one next to WhatsApp that nobody knows about.

Users realizing this began to create theories about what it was. One of them said that it is a secret app, not yet available in Facebook, which would soon be announced as a surprise. While another theory suggested that it was just one more icon to give versatility to the home screen.

Mysterious Facebook WhatsApp Oculus logo

But it’s about Oculus VR, an American company that like Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Messenger, belonging to Mark Zuckerberg and its growing empire.

Do not forget that your favorite social networks in addition to belonging to Facebook, they share that they are unlimited thanks to your Unlimited Friend

What is Oculus VR the mysterious WhatsApp logo?

Oculus VR is a company that is in charge of developing virtual reality technology and that in recent years has worked with Facebook to improve these functions. It was founded in 2012 by Palmer Luckey, Brendan Iribe, Michael Antov, Jack McCauley and Nate Mitchell, but in March 2014 it was acquired by the Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, for $ 2.3 million dollars.

Since then Oculus VR It is one of the most important technology development companies, especially in the area of ​​video games. And if you install the app you will notice that, in addition to its black logo and white screen, the slogan appears “From Facebook”.

Mysterious Facebook WhatsApp Oculus logo

Read: How to activate the invisible Stealth Mode ’in WhatsApp Web so as not to appear“ Online ”

Now you can sleep peacefully after discovering the meaning of the mysterious logo in WhatsApp. The perfect excuse to open a topic of conversation the next time you have some awkward silence with someone.

More Articles Like This

How to detect if a WhatsApp photo is false, here we tell you

Apps Brian Adam -
To avoid fake news on WhatsApp or meet “fake” people, there are three tricks that will help you detect them easily and quickly. 2. TinEye This...
Read more

Learn about the new WhatsApp trick to read deleted messages

Apps Brian Adam -
So that you do not remain with the uncertainty of what they wrote you and then deleted, here we share this trick on WhatsApp. A...
Read more

Claro drive: Everything you need to know to get the most out of it with 100 GB at no cost

Apps Brian Adam -
Sharing, saving, editing and archiving is about how much you can achieve with Claro drive, the platform where you can save your files. Free up...
Read more

Do you know how to use Gmail with split screen multitasking on your iPad?

Apps Brian Adam -
It was one of the great innovations that came to the iPad in 2017, with the launch of iOS 11 and, since then, we...
Read more

How to monitor all network connections in Windows

How to? Brian Adam -
Today it is very rare that we use the computer offline. Every time we turn on the computer, the most normal thing is that...
Read more

Apple shows emojis coming to iOS: there is a very heroic one!

Apple Brian Adam -
On the day dedicated to emojis, Apple has announced the list of emojis that will arrive on iOS during the current year. They are...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY