WhatsApp for PC and Mac already shows its dark mode in the beta version

WhatsApp dark mode is now available for iOS and Android and, if you remember, he made himself beg for many months until we had an already functional version on our phones. You just have to remember the number of beta versions that passed through the hands of the testers and the small changes that have been happening since the summer of last year.

Now news comes that the desktop client for PC and Mac will also receive this dark mode (and the web), although it had remained in a kind of limbo that we barely remembered after the complicated delivery of the phone versions. But those of Facebook are not forgotten and there is already evidence that we could soon have it in our Windows 10 or macOS X installations.

Theme and Background Selector

Few hours ago have appeared new evidence in this dark mode of WhatsApp desktop that, first of all, it must be said that it is not available yet, although it is for those who are testing the beta. Now, it is possible to take a look at the menu that will allow us to choose the active theme within the application.

Choose theme in WhatsApp desktop. WABetaInfo

This option will be available within the configuration, in the ‘Chats’ menu, which is the same where you now have the selection of the background of the conversations. In addition, it is striking that there will be no automatic alternative depending on the subject that we have active in Windows 10 or macOS X, but that we will have to opt for black or white and that’s it.

This absence is surely due to the fact that some users will still not have that possibility to place their OS with a light or dark background, so the best alternative to avoid causing trouble is to leave it as we have seen in that version 2.2013.7. Another of the modifications that have been detected has to do with the background color of the emojis, which was not transparent, which they have corrected to adapt the default theme of WhatsApp for desktop. As you know, in previous beta releases the white background was seen, which was a mistake, but it has already been corrected.

Dark mode in the WhatsApp computer app. WABetaInfo

At the moment there is no definite date of what will be the time when the dark mode of WhatsApp for desktop (and web) officially arrives Although it seems that we are getting closer, given the few failures that seem to be left to correct. Although seeing what happened on iPhone or Android … the same we change our minds.