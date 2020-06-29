Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksWhatsApp
Updated:

Whatsapp: Finally, animated stickers are coming to the app!

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

After a long wait, WhatsApp has taken a first look at how the new animated stickers will look and work.

Whatsapp animated stickers
(Photo: Writing)

Since the arrival of the stickers on WhatsApp, the conversations are no longer the same. Expressing something fun, happy, worrying or even sad is easier with stickers; which have expanded and WhatsApp users have been in charge of creating many more varieties.

Well, knowing that stickers are one of the favourite parts of WhatsApp when chatting, the application has shown animated stickers for the first time; A new feature is expected to arrive in the next updates of the application. In this way, WhatsApp will be able to compete against apps like Telegram and Messenger, which already owned them.

WhatsApp animated stickers

This information was shared by WABeta Info, the expert WhatsApp portal, who announced that animated stickers are already available in the beta version of the application for Android and iOS. This means that some users will be able to enjoy and test them, so that the developers receive opinions and the function is more than ready for its launch to the public.

Whatsapp animated stickers
(Photo: WABeta Info)

How will animated WhatsApp stickers work?

Like conventional stickers, animated stickers can be shared between chats, regardless of whether they are individual or group. A function to make conversations more fun and that you can enjoy with the unlimited networks provided by your Amigo Kit and #LaRedDeTusEmociones

Sending stickers and saving them in a special gallery will be how they remain in your app. In addition, a whole library of new animated stickers will be created, organized in thematic packages so that they can be downloaded and shared. Practically the same as current stickers, but with the possibility of reproducing them as GIF’s.

WhatsApp animated stickers

If you have the latest WhatsApp beta installed (2.20.149.8) and you receive an animated sticker, you can probably play it, save it and share it with your friends. But if not, you will have to wait until the function is available to all WhatsApp users, whose launch has not yet confirmed release date.

Are you ready to welcome the new animated stickers? If you don’t want to miss its great launch, be sure to keep up with Intallaght.

