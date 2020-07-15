WhatsApp crash of almost 1 hour prevents sending or receiving messages

WhatsApp does not work. The famous messaging application has stopped working a few minutes ago and its normal use is currently impossible. Messages are neither sent nor received, and the sending of images or documents is also affected, in addition to the increasingly popular voice memos. At the moment, we don’t have any further details of the drop, but it appears to be affecting global implementation.

Communicating through WhatsApp has already become the main tool of our day to day. Above calls, video calls, text messages, MMS, social networks or emails, the application of Facebook. The social media giant paid a real million for the application, but it seems that it will end up being cheap. What has not changed is the lack of information when we have problems.

WhatsApp does not work today

Just open WhatsApp to read a “Connecting” or a “Checking for new messages”, both on iOS and Android. This clearly indicates that we are facing a problem in the operation of the popular messaging application. Also, social media has quickly echoed the issues, and pages like Downdetector have quickly been rife with reports. Right now, more than 4,000 reports of problems from various parts of the world.

The main reason given by users to report is the inability to connect. As a result, it is impossible to send or receive messages or any other type of content. As usual, the WhatsApp Twitter does not offer us more information about it and we must wait for minutes or hours for the service to be restored. Its great rival Telegram will be the main beneficiary of this fall, something that is already habitual and what we have become used to.

We will continue updating the news as we have more information about it. This is the first major fall WhatsApp for quite a few months. The previous problems he had during 2020 have been more specific and have been solved in a matter of minutes.

Normally, the application crashes were related to the activation of some important WhatsApp news. As has been rumoured, from Facebook they want to bet once and for all on the multi-device support, bringing the application closer to devices such as the iPad. Is this the reason for the fall?

The beginning of the fall and the problems of WhatsApp has been around 22:00 on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Updated: The WhatsApp crash has lasted about 40 minutes. At 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, it already seems to work perfectly, being able to send and receive text messages, photos, voice memos and other multimedia elements.