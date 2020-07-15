Tech NewsAppsSocial NetworksWhatsApp
Updated:

WhatsApp crash of almost 1 hour prevents sending or receiving messages

By Brian Adam
4
0

Most Viewd

Top StoriesBrian Adam -

This dangerous dolphin was 16 feet long and hunted!

Wisconsin: The dolphin is an innocent aquatic animal found in both oceans and rivers. But 25 million years ago...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Three years on from the promise of a new boat for the Tory island, the first phase has yet...

Three years since € 4 million was promised for a new ferry to serve the island of Tory, the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Jack Chambers appointed minister of state for the Gaeltacht but a question about his ability to speak Irish

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed in the Dáil today that the Fianna Fáil TD from Dublin West has been appointed...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

A colossal cosmic structure that spans 1.37 billion light years has been discovered

In a research published in The Astrophysical Journal, it has been described as an immense structure of 1.37 billion...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Doubts about the future of the Gaeltacht state ministry as Calleary is promoted

Dara Calleary is thought to be most likely to be promoted due to the announcement that Agriculture Minister Barry...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

whatsapp does not work

WhatsApp does not work. The famous messaging application has stopped working a few minutes ago and its normal use is currently impossible. Messages are neither sent nor received, and the sending of images or documents is also affected, in addition to the increasingly popular voice memos. At the moment, we don’t have any further details of the drop, but it appears to be affecting global implementation.

Communicating through WhatsApp has already become the main tool of our day to day. Above calls, video calls, text messages, MMS, social networks or emails, the application of Facebook. The social media giant paid a real million for the application, but it seems that it will end up being cheap. What has not changed is the lack of information when we have problems.

WhatsApp does not work today

Just open WhatsApp to read a “Connecting” or a “Checking for new messages”, both on iOS and Android. This clearly indicates that we are facing a problem in the operation of the popular messaging application. Also, social media has quickly echoed the issues, and pages like Downdetector have quickly been rife with reports. Right now, more than 4,000 reports of problems from various parts of the world.

The main reason given by users to report is the inability to connect. As a result, it is impossible to send or receive messages or any other type of content. As usual, the WhatsApp Twitter does not offer us more information about it and we must wait for minutes or hours for the service to be restored. Its great rival Telegram will be the main beneficiary of this fall, something that is already habitual and what we have become used to.

We will continue updating the news as we have more information about it. This is the first major fall WhatsApp for quite a few months. The previous problems he had during 2020 have been more specific and have been solved in a matter of minutes.

Normally, the application crashes were related to the activation of some important WhatsApp news. As has been rumoured, from Facebook they want to bet once and for all on the multi-device support, bringing the application closer to devices such as the iPad. Is this the reason for the fall?

The beginning of the fall and the problems of WhatsApp has been around 22:00 on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Updated: The WhatsApp crash has lasted about 40 minutes. At 10:40 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14, 2020, it already seems to work perfectly, being able to send and receive text messages, photos, voice memos and other multimedia elements.

More Articles Like This

Among a 90% or 91.27% discount, the majority would choose the least convenient one

Shopping Guide Brian Adam -
New research, published in the Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes, suggests that our minds are wired to prefer beautiful and round numbers compared...
Read more

Google Maps now lets you calibrate your location with Live View

Apps Brian Adam -
In cities with very high buildings, the geolocation of our mobile device may fail. The signal from the satellites can bounce off the signals...
Read more

Pixel 4a appears briefly on the Google website: here is the design

Android Brian Adam -
It has been rumored for several months now Google Pixel 4a, the "low cost" smartphone the Californian company, which is expected to end in...
Read more

Elon Musk explains the various SpaceX postponements: ‘We have become more paranoid’

Space tech Brian Adam -
The past few weeks have seen several postponements from SpaceX. Elon Musk, therefore, wanted to silence the gossips, explaining that simply you are trying...
Read more

Google Play Pass arrives Arrives: how is the flat rate for apps and games?

Apps Brian Adam -
The world of subscriptions is here to stay a kind of rental economy where we no longer buy property, but we enjoy services. And...
Read more

How to activate Google Play Pass on your mobile, the ‘Netflix of Android applications’

Apps Brian Adam -
The application subscription service has finally left the United States on the way to other countries, including Spain: Google Play Pass is an excellent...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY