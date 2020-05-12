Whatsapp challenge Zoom: 50 people video calls on desktop coming soon?

Whatsapp apparently would be ready to launch the final assault on Zoom, the application-phenomenon of the quarantine that has become popular all over the world due to the increase in the popularity of video calls. According to WABetaInfo, Mark Zuckerberg's platform could soon allow video calls with 50 participants on desktop.

Some references to the feature has been identified in a beta version of Whatsapp analyzed by the specialized blog. Apparently the developers intend to include a shortcut that will direct users to Facebook's new Messenger Room.

The integration should also land on the iOS and Android version of the application, and represents a significant step towards the overwhelming entry of Whatsapp in the market of services specialized in video calls.

Recently Whatsapp has increased the limit of participants in video calls from 4 to 8, but evidently the engineers have realized that despite this it is difficult to keep up with platforms such as Zoom, Google Meets and Microsoft Teams that allow you to create calls with many more people.

It is not clear when this feature will debut, but the launch may not be immediate because as despite the references, the menus are not active in the application, let alone integrated into the interface. In parallel, Whatsapp is also continuing to develop the multi-device support that has long been in demand by users.