WhatsApp again filters phone numbers in Google, is yours among them?

The news around WhatsApp usually moves between those that add new functions (dark mode, WHO chat, etc.) and those that talk about security problems. And these second ones are not to be taken as a joke because In the chats of the app owned by Facebook we can affirm without mistake that a good part of our lives is going.

So when the alarms go off, you have to be careful not that someone can hack our account and either impersonate us to send messages on our behalf or access our history to delete all the chats we have stored on the phone. So the idea that our mobile number is roaming the wide sea of ​​the internet should not make us the least bit funny.

Google has indexed some numbers

Everyone knows that The Mountain View search engine is the most used in the world, with a lot of difference, and that it is able to put its noses in all the pages that they publish daily on the world wide web. Well, this is where some references to specific phone numbers of those that belong to WhatsApp accounts have appeared.

And the problem is not only that there are evidence and traces of those numbers that belong to flesh and blood users on WhatsApp, but that it is possible to trace them. And what is the reason for this security flaw? Well don’t think it’s a recent bug that was discovered by researchers. On the contrary, it has been many months since we met him again and it has to do with the links we send to other users who do not have a WhatsApp account, to invite them to a chat, or to facilitate entry to others.

Those links are actually Internet URLs and, therefore, are indexable by Google so there may be a trace of them as well as the telephone number from which it is sent. Hence, since the publication of this type of information does not prevent WhatsApp from taking action, it is urgent that users protect ourselves by avoiding sharing any link that points to the “wa.me” domain, which is owned by the messaging app.

As we tell you, WhatsApp would have very easy to prevent that domain from being tracked and that the information generated within it does not transcend, but it seems that for the moment it will not arrive so while that happens, remember not to create a link from one of your phone numbers. You will avoid problems.