Tech GiantsGoogleTech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp
Updated:

WhatsApp again filters phone numbers in Google, is yours among them?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

CommunicationBrian Adam -

WiFi coverage: these are the obstacles that reduce the range of your wireless network and so you can avoid...

Our house is a real minefield for a WiFi network. Even if its size is modest. Coverage problems are...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

Samsung brings the new curved Odyssey G7 gaming monitor

Samsung has announced the revolutionary Odyssey G7 gaming monitor. Presented at CES 2020 in Las Vegas, the Odyssey line...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam -

The OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro will arrive in October with the Snapdragon 865+, according to HDBlog

OnePlus, like so many other manufacturers in the mobile market, has two launch windows open every year. The first...
Read more
MobileBrian Adam -

Unieuro, Samsung Galaxy A71 drops more and more in price

Following the discount on the Momo Design electric scooter, Unieuro returns to start an interesting promotion related to mobile...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

The mega-guide to SSD hard drives: types, technology and how to choose the best for our PC

The disks or SSD drives in a short time they have become a most important hardware element in a...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

When will the new Vis a vis be seen on Netflix?

Vis a Vis is one of those Spanish series that have shown that quality and innovative content can be...
Read more
ComputingBrian Adam -

All about RAM: what it is and what role it plays in our mobile phones

Slowly but surely, mobile phones have become even more complex than personal computers, which is why more and more...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

The news around WhatsApp usually moves between those that add new functions (dark mode, WHO chat, etc.) and those that talk about security problems. And these second ones are not to be taken as a joke because In the chats of the app owned by Facebook we can affirm without mistake that a good part of our lives is going.

So when the alarms go off, you have to be careful not that someone can hack our account and either impersonate us to send messages on our behalf or access our history to delete all the chats we have stored on the phone. So the idea that our mobile number is roaming the wide sea of ​​the internet should not make us the least bit funny.

Google has indexed some numbers

Everyone knows that The Mountain View search engine is the most used in the world, with a lot of difference, and that it is able to put its noses in all the pages that they publish daily on the world wide web. Well, this is where some references to specific phone numbers of those that belong to WhatsApp accounts have appeared.

And the problem is not only that there are evidence and traces of those numbers that belong to flesh and blood users on WhatsApp, but that it is possible to trace them. And what is the reason for this security flaw? Well don’t think it’s a recent bug that was discovered by researchers. On the contrary, it has been many months since we met him again and it has to do with the links we send to other users who do not have a WhatsApp account, to invite them to a chat, or to facilitate entry to others.

Rupak Of Chowdhuri REUTERS

Those links are actually Internet URLs and, therefore, are indexable by Google so there may be a trace of them as well as the telephone number from which it is sent. Hence, since the publication of this type of information does not prevent WhatsApp from taking action, it is urgent that users protect ourselves by avoiding sharing any link that points to the “wa.me” domain, which is owned by the messaging app.

As we tell you, WhatsApp would have very easy to prevent that domain from being tracked and that the information generated within it does not transcend, but it seems that for the moment it will not arrive so while that happens, remember not to create a link from one of your phone numbers. You will avoid problems.

More Articles Like This

Apple to announce goodbye to Intel processors to integrate its own chips at WWDC 2020, according to Bloomberg

Apple Brian Adam -
He said it already in 2018 and there are more and more clues that the well-known filter Mark Gurman hit the spot on Apple's...
Read more

Xiaomi Redmi AX5, the cheapest new WiFi 6 router in the world

Communication Brian Adam -
Xiaomi It continues to surprise with the price of its routers. Until now the company had two models for sale, and each one has...
Read more

Rakuten TV: the STARZPLAY subscription service arrives with many TV series and films

Entertainment Brian Adam -
A few days after the arrival of the Euronews channel on Rakuten TV, the platform announced the launch of a new SVOD service, STARZPLAY....
Read more

Google says goodbye to Chromecast and welcomes "Sabrina" with Android TV

Editor's Pick Brian Adam -
Chromecast is one of the most successful HDMI keys in recent years, present in millions of homes where things are now much easier when...
Read more

Google Meet already has AI noise cancellation in the cloud: this is how this curious function works

Ai News Brian Adam -
Google Meet is starting to implement noise cancellation by cloud-based artificial intelligence. This function allows you to eliminate all those annoying noises when we...
Read more

XCOM 2 Collection, review for Nintendo Switch: save the world from anywhere

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
XCOM 2 lands on the Nintendo Switch in a collection form that includes all of the downloadable content it received, plus War of the...
Read more
GoogleBrian Adam -

WhatsApp again filters phone numbers in Google, is yours among them?

The news around WhatsApp usually moves between those that add new functions (dark mode, WHO chat, etc.) and those...
Read more
Apple

Apple to announce goodbye to Intel processors to integrate its own chips at WWDC 2020, according to Bloomberg

Brian Adam -
He said it already in 2018 and there are more and more clues that the well-known filter Mark Gurman hit the spot on Apple's...
Read more
Communication

Xiaomi Redmi AX5, the cheapest new WiFi 6 router in the world

Brian Adam -
Xiaomi It continues to surprise with the price of its routers. Until now the company had two models for sale, and each one has...
Read more
Latest news

Guidelines issued on opening of restaurants and hotels

Brian Adam -
Fáilte Ireland has issued guidelines for hotels and restaurants on how they can reopen on the 29th of this month. For example, it is...
Read more
Entertainment

Rakuten TV: the STARZPLAY subscription service arrives with many TV series and films

Brian Adam -
A few days after the arrival of the Euronews channel on Rakuten TV, the platform announced the launch of a new SVOD service, STARZPLAY....
Read more
Editor's Pick

Google says goodbye to Chromecast and welcomes "Sabrina" with Android TV

Brian Adam -
Chromecast is one of the most successful HDMI keys in recent years, present in millions of homes where things are now much easier when...
Read more
Latest news

House prices and rent increase in May

Brian Adam -
House prices increased by 3.7% in May, according to Daft.ie. This represents a significant change from the 5.5% decrease experienced in April. According to national...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

%d bloggers like this: