WhatsApp activates chat payments thanks to Facebook Pay, first in Brazil

By Brian Adam
WhatsApp activates chat payments thanks to Facebook Pay, first in Brazil

Payments and money transfers continue their expansion in the WhatsApp application after being enabled for users in Brazil. In that country, you can already pay for purchases from chats; with the option of transfer money to another person with a simple message.

The WhatsApp application has long wanted to make universal mobile payments within its app. India was the country that started the first tests of the service, an easy way to send and receive the money within the application using the unified payment system of the Indian national bank. That first test was successful, so the company worked on its own shipping and payment system. After the rumours that it was about to launch in various countries, Brazil has been the premiere territory.

WhatsApp payments: for individuals and small businesses

Whatsapp payments Left, transactions between WhatsApp users; right, payments received from WhatsApp Business

The news has been confirmed by the company on its blog: WhatsApp has just launched its own payment platform in Brazil for individuals and small businesses. The idea is that anyone can open a chat in the famous application and transfer money to contact or pay a small transaction in a store. Everything safely using the platform created by the parent company, Facebook Pay.

To make use of WhatsApp mobile payments, it is essential to the creation of a six-digit PIN with which to authorize each account movement (The fingerprint is also valid if the user has it registered with the phone). It is possible to use WhatsApp payments if you have a debit and credit card (Visa or Mastercard) from Banco do Brasil, Nubank or Sicredi, the first Brazilian entities to join the platform. The transactions have no cost for WhatsApp users (both sending money and purchases), but there is a commission for businesses that make use of these payments.

Sending money or paying for purchases on WhatsApp has no commissions for users, but for companies

Brazil has been the country that has released WhatsApp payments with Facebook Pay. The company has not confirmed the next countries that will receive their payments, it does specify that hope to bring them to all users as implementation progresses. Taking into account that Facebook Pay is available in Spain, it would not be very strange if this were one of the next countries to receive WhatsApp chat transactions.

More information | Facebook

