Whatsapp, a much-requested feature comes from the iOS beta

Whatsapp has released the beta 2.20.80 of the application for iOS, which brings with it a novelty highly requested by users, which is intended to significantly improve the user experience and immediacy of the application.

In conjunction with the launch of iOS 13.6, in fact, the developers of Whatsapp have finally activated for the participants in the beta program the shortcuts for contacts in the sharing sheet.

What does it mean? That those who install the demo version, and soon also the final build, will be able to send documents and photos without necessarily having to open Whatsapp, but simply by clicking on the share button and selecting the contact chosen from among those you chat with at the top of the sharing sheet most frequently.

To tell the truth, some users already in the last few months had had the opportunity to activate the function in the public version of the application, a sign that evidently the development is proceeding well and the launch could be close.

Telegram and Facebook Messenger, which represent the main competitors of Whatsapp, have long supported this function, which it is particularly useful when exchanging files or photos, as it is possible to select them directly from the dedicated apps (for example from File or from the Photos app) to send them to friends without going directly to the messaging client.

No information on the integration with Facebook Messenger.