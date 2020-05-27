WhatsApp: 5 options you can customize in the app

You can choose the font colour and many more options to customize your WhatsApp app and reflect your style.

WhatsApp It helps you keep in touch with all your friends immediately. The best thing is that you can adapt it to your style, since it offers you various options for customizing it to your liking, here we explain how to do it in 5 easy steps.

5 options you can customize on WhatsApp

Create your own stickers

















Stickers make our chats much more fun, the best thing is that you can download the most creative ones from different apps or create your own; be it with your face, your favourite movie or anime, your pet and more. A recommendation is Sticker Maker.

Change the font size and colour

You can choose the font size of your chats, either small to display more text on the screen or larger to see effortlessly. But also, you can change the colour with the help of apps like Stylish Text since Google play or App Store. You will give much more style to your conversations.

Change the background of each chat

Each conversation is unique, chatting with your boss is not the same as chatting with your friends, so each chat deserves its own background. WhatsApp includes some predefined backgrounds, but you also have the option of choosing the image you want from your gallery. You can use apps from wallpapers to find the ideal, like WhatsApp Wallpaper or KawaiiSparkle.

Change the ringtone and notification

It does not matter if you have not seen the screen of your cell phone, now you will know who has sent you a message just by listening to the tone; since each contact, you can assign a different one. WhatsApp offers you the option to change the notification sounds, calls and video calls. You can also use custom ringtones, and even trim your favourite songs to use as ringtones. You will achieve it with apps like InShot, available in Google Play.

Add descriptions to your groups

To avoid confusion in your groups, you can add a personalized description. It is super easy, you just have to choose the group and within the chat information, add a description that reminds you exactly what it is about. Also, remember that WhatsApp already offers you the option to use the call waiting and blocking of group invitations so that you are always in control.

Which of these options would you like to customize first on your WhatsApp?