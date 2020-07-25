What’s new in the Google assistant are family alarms, how do they work?

There are more and more aspects of our lives in which a virtual assistant is present. When we drive, before leaving the house, to see what the weather will be like, or at night, already lying in bed, to help us turn off the lights and lower the blinds. So that getting into our family routines shouldn’t surprise us either.

And in those is Google, trying that all the schedules that we have in the family pass through the hands of his assistant, who is going to become that kind of butler who comes to tell us when it is time to go through the shower, eat, go to bed or start studying with the little ones in the house. Thinking about it, few things are missing for those of Mountain View to know about us …

Family activity alarms

This new Google Assistant feature will be called “Family Bell” and it comes to that, a whole series of alarms that want to become routine so that we carry a certain order in the day to day of the house. An “at 10: 00h. We have breakfast”, “at 14:30 to eat”, and all those kinds of things that those who are able to respect the times to the second like.

To access this “Family Bell” we simply have to go to the wizard application and enter this new section, where a whole rosary of alternatives appears When it comes to posting notices that will be heard (where possible, they will be seen) on all the smart speakers that we have installed throughout the house. And very importantly, each alarm can be customized so that it is heard only in that assistant in the room concerned.

Family alarms in the Google assistant.

We can create these notices for a special occasion or by defining a series of days a week with an always identical schedule. Also, so there is no doubt about the reason for each alarm, we can illustrate them with some graphics and a personalized text, although we already warned you that those of Mountain View have thought of (almost) everything and you will have a fairly wide catalogue of predefined possibilities.

All these “Family Bells” that we define will be stored in our Google account and, obviously, we will be able to adapt them over time. The goal is for the whole family to be aware of these reminders that we can hear in the oldest Google Home, its mini versions, the Nest Hubs with a screen and even the most recent Nest Mini, which are the heirs of those old devices that more than one we already have installed in our homes.