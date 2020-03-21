What will happen to the millionaire TV contracts with the MLB? 😱

The delay in the start of the MLB season has been a complete dilemma in the last days of the big leagues.

According to reports from sources, television channels such as Fox Sports, ESPN plus nationals have signed contracts with MLB for the year 2020.

However, with all this Coronavirus problem, a tradeoff is created over what will happen about it with the major league deals.

ESPN pays approximately $ 700 million and Fox Sports $ 567 million, that's why that money will be in the air as long as MLB can't be broadcast.

On the other hand, the Dodgers annually receive $ 222 million of which covers him to pay his 2020 payroll.

What will happen to that?

