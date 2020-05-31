What will change when the coronavirus passes

Someday, we will look back and remember quarantine as a training experience. For some it will be a heartbreaking affair, in which their loved ones died and were buried without dignified formalities. Most of us hope to avoid tragedy. Some will even find their fortune, spending time with family, creating art, or even giving up bad habits.

Depending on the final cost, both human and financial, many behaviors are likely to change. It is too early to predict how long it will last, but here are some possibilities.

Will the pandemic make more people stay home or focus on domestic travel? Tourism fell after 9/11 and the financial crisis, but recovered quickly. This can also be temporary. The only certainty is that cruises will be the last to recover, if at all. Still, changing habits can affect one of the most lucrative areas of travel. Many businesses have quickly adapted to teleworking, even before it was mandatory. The definition of what is essential will almost certainly narrow, reducing the need for expensive airline tickets, hotel suites and rental cars.

And fewer people will have to be in the office five days a week. Would that benefit companies like WeWork, or put them out of business? The latter seems more likely. And saving journeys increases productivity? It is certainly an opportunity for home supply providers. Then there is the technological infrastructure. Shares in Zoom Video, Citrix and Slack have outperformed during the crisis. And Microsoft has demonstrated its resistance and has retained its crown.

Perhaps the biggest issue is the role of the government. Did countries with universal health systems and broad social coverage better protect their citizens? We won't really know until the pandemic subsides, but surely strengthening safety nets will become a great political war cry. Paid sick leave, which the US has only instituted temporarily, will be very difficult to remove. And the crisis is likely to be yet another catalyst to question labor relations in the new economy.

The role of governments will also be expanded in other ways. The crisis has already led to tighter enforcement of borders and declarations that certain industries are strategically vital. Authorities will also take direct stakes in private companies. It will be more difficult to ignore solvable problems, such as homelessness. And taxes will probably have to go up.

People will expect hospitals to have much greater reserve capacity. That will challenge the prevailing US notion that healthcare is a privilege reserved for those who can afford it. The move to more universal coverage will decimate intermediaries such as insurers.

Will regulators, politicians and shareholders demand that companies maintain greater reserves for unforeseen exogenous events? Just as the financial crisis was a catalyst for bank capital, the virus can reduce the acceptable level of corporate debt. That would strip activist investors of one of their favorite tools: demanding greater leverage. It could also incite governments to reform tax laws that encourage companies to take out loans by allowing them to deduct interest payments.

You can change the balance between cost and supply chain reliability. Large-scale consumers and buyers, like governments, may even be willing to pay a premium for products manufactured in their country. That would add to trade tensions.

Cash on the balance sheet can become king, but the acceptance of digital money for most transactions will only accelerate, as will the closing of bank branches.

If passive investing doesn't perform worse than active management and hedge funds, there will be a new shakeup for expensive strategies. There will be exceptions, but it is difficult to see the long-term trend reversing. Social distancing (sic) can change the tendency of people and companies to accumulate in urban centers. Similarly, will the massive change to online shopping become permanent? Amazon and some distribution chains have gained market share, which can accelerate the demise of lifelong stores.

Music festivals such as Coachella and Glastonbury may survive, but the long-term impact on sporting events and concerts is more difficult to measure, as evidenced by the appalling stock market performance of concert promoter Live Nation or football clubs. Will we see more options for virtual entertainment, to attract those who want to avoid large gatherings? Along the same lines, the massive shift towards online learning should force the cost of education to be rethought, especially in the United States, where it is an exorbitant expense of dubious value for the middle class.

Other social conventions may also be affected, such as greetings. Will they take our temperature when we go to the airport or to public meetings? Like after 9/11, it probably won't be long before someone invents a health passport that proves immunity to various diseases. As with AIDS, if the Covid-19 changes the nature of dating, apps like Tinder and Match will have to rethink their models.

And finally, a note of skepticism. In times of pressure, investors and journalists tend to exaggerate. After 9/11, the consensus was that fewer people would fly, or that banks would no longer concentrate their entire workforce in a single building in a financial center. That did not happen. In the end, the lasting impact of the pandemic could be that people put on masks and use more hand sanitizer, as Hong Kong people did after SARS.

