What the Golf? Review: an unmissable indie game, between genius and madness

Some video games are literally capable of sell yourself instantly, with a sudden look or even better with a trivial gif. WHAT THE GOLF ?, from the Danish independent team Triband, falls like very few other titles in this category. A personal anecdote, which I believe can be useful to understand several things: I'm at E3 2018, and I'm at The Mix, a space event on top of a skyscraper in downtown Los Angeles based on indie oddities to try freely with the developers. The atmosphere is as always ultra relaxed, alternative, proudly very far from the "corporate" formalities of the big publishers, but the party atmosphere and the myriad of video games concentrated in (not) a few square meters of attic do not play in favor of concentration: the stimuli they are everywhere, the bright colors almost make you feel a little bit, and your gaze is continually captured by an orgy of ever more courageous, more experimental, more abstruse underground bizarre.

Walking at a certain point my eye falls on a game of golf that for the colors and the deliberately basic modeling clearly recalls the never too praised Katamari Damacy, and having seen my boundless love for the Prince of the Cosmos I see myself forced to stop to look better: there is a blocky golfer in the classic pose, there are pot-bellied trees scattered here and there and the obvious flag to mark the hole cannot be missing. Below the little man appears the traditional indicator with the power and direction bar, and once the key is pressed here is the madness that you would never expect and then never … the ball remains there, perfectly still, and it is the golfer who is thrown several meters further, with a puppet effect that adds further emphasis to a scene already in itself between the surreal and the exhilarating . Among the laughter of those present – a curtain that repeats continuously, because the surprise in seeing the little man take off is very strong – those five dry seconds are enough to make me fall madly in love with what the developers themselves define as "the game of golf for those who hate golf".

Who said golf is a boring sport?

Fast forward to today, May 2020: almost two years have passed since that fateful evening, and in the meantime WHAT THE GOLF? it landed successfully on PC first and then on Apple Arcade. Finally, however, it is now up to Nintendo Switch, the first and currently only console blessed with what is in all respects a stunning concentration of madness and genius.

Because, as you can just grasp from a gif – or better yet, from the very successful mode "show to a friend", which in the space of a dozen holes allows you to fully grasp the irrepressible personality of the creature of Triband – in WHAT THE GOLF? there is no lack of a smug dose of healthy idiocy, an enviable taste for calembour, a triumph of the strongest non-sense. Let's talk about the rest of an experience very light and universal, amazing in its immediacy, which with two buttons will be able to snatch one smile after another thanks to an infinite number of exquisitely demented situations. In short, you will find yourself laughing often and willingly, a little for the innate joy of the game, a little because you want to stay serious while you are chasing a mischievous hole that continuously tries to escape from the ball (with lots of effects funny cartoon sounds).

Incredible variety

The real value of WHAT THE GOLF? it is however in his awesome gameplay, because behind the apparently so adorable idiot hides a title of very fine workmanship, which rests on almost undeniable playful foundations.

The amount of variations on the theme orchestrated by Danish developers is sincerely amazing: there is to be amazed by the incredible amount of ideas that have been stuck in the countryside, with about six hours of hit and run madness built on the constant sense of wonder and wonder.

Fight to the last ballTo celebrate the debut on Nintendo Switch (and especially to take advantage of the innate multiplayer charge of the hybrid console of the Big N), this version of WHAT THE GOLF? includes a brand new party mode. Two players will be able to challenge each other locally in a path in stages destined to culminate in a head-to-head inside an area: in the role of absurd random characters – ranging from a toaster to a penguin disguised as a giant hamburger – it will be a race strictly in contemporary hole after hole, in a random crescendo of overwhelming madness. The dispute will last no more than five minutes, but be sure that the rematch (of the rematch) will almost certainly be assured, for what may be called an extra perhaps not essential but still as appreciated as successful.

WHAT THE GOLF? it is in fact a continuous do and undo, winking at the user's acumen: first the game teaches you a new rule, and a few moments later here he likes to overturn it, surprising you as soon as you were taking something for granted. It starts as it is natural that it is from the base of golf, or from the concept of pushing a ball into the hole with a club, and then always mixing the cards on the table, going from time to time in the racing game, in the platform , in the action and in unclassifiable solutions that recall the best of the series WarioWare.

All with an intelligence, with an immediacy, with a readability and with a taste for the videogame quote – from Portal to Donkey Kong, passing through SUPERHOT, Katamari Damacy and many others – which cannot leave indifferent. Part of the credit goes without a doubt to the perfect aesthetic: WHAT THE GOLF? it is in fact highly recognizable, with attention to detail in spite of calculated minimalism. Essential up to seem almost basic, but not for this trivial or devoid of personality.

On the contrary, the fatigue of Triband conquers with its character, with its soundtrack out of melon, with the innate sympathy of a game that has fun even before having fun. The result is then a title that, between explosive barrels, crazy cars and improvised removals, will delight both young and old. Thus, with the simplicity and class of the very great, concealing an uncommon inspiration behind an air of adorable idiot.