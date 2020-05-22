Organizations will have to adapt to the new business environment and transform to grow.

What should a company take into account to face the new normal?

Organizations act to mitigate the effect of the pandemic through a safe transition to face-to-face or hybrid return to work. Experts recommend taking action before returning to the new work schemes, in order to be prepared to face the current challenges. For this, a plan must be developed that allows a return to normality, implementing policies and practices that guarantee the safety of employees and customers. Likewise, it is necessary to ensure operational capacity under a comprehensive work model, focused on the continuity of operations, integrating processes with technology and taking into account infrastructure and people.

The following activities must be carried out before proceeding to the face-to-face operation.

 Design of protocols: Implementation of protection, education and training, relocation of charges, distance registration in displacements and means of transport, reassignment of schedules and shifts, and hygiene and cleaning management, among others.

 If the company is going to have remote operation, it should be reviewed and implemented: training in self-care, adjustment of technology and infrastructure, integration of platforms, purchasing and contractual management with third parties and clients, adaptation of processes, training in remote work and expansion of communication and reporting channels.

 For the activation of the operation, it is important for companies to have security, control and self-management schemes, which will allow them to respond to the requirements of employees, the Government, customers and the company itself.

 Permanent training and communications must be organized to ensure that collaborators comply with the different regulations and protocols.

 It is important to have monitoring tools to report to the control entities the health status of the employees and take the necessary measures within the organization.

 Lastly, the employment contracts of collaborators and third parties must be reviewed, to define if they require adjustments.

Organizations will have to adapt to the new business environment and transform to grow. This is why EY recommends taking advantage of the moment in which you are living to redefine business models and reconfigure the way to approach customers.

 Behavioral changes in customer habits and the impacts they may have on the market must be understood.

 It is necessary to identify vulnerabilities in operations, processes, spaces and technologies to prioritize the digital strategy.

 It is important to reinvent the business scheme and the way to reach the market with flexibility, transmedia communication and omnichannel.

 Have agile and disruptive technologies to ensure business continuity and monitor symptoms of employees in real time, which helps prevent the spread of the virus in the workplace.

Companies that already operate with these drivers have proven to be more resilient and have adapted faster to face the future.

It is important that the working life be resumed in a safe way, increasing the level of mitigation and prevention, this means that today thinking about transformation is not a nice to have, but a survival must.