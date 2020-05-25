Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

What security risks can we expect in the post-Covid-19 stage?

By Brian Adam
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Companies will have to develop better risk detection policies and be more attentive to new and recurring attacks.

By Summa Magazine

The Covid-19 pandemic will affect not only social relations but the future of work models and the speed with which companies will adopt digital transformation in their operations. From e-commerce to supply chains will have a much faster evolution, which will bring greater vulnerabilities and risks.

The world has already experienced a surge in coronavirus-related scams. From malware attacks, to phishing attempts, where cybercriminals pose as health officials, medical experts, and top executives to trick users. The next stage of attacks is yet to come, according to Ángel Salazar, General Manager of Secure Solutions in Guatemala, companies can expect greater risks, from a remote workforce, an expansion of the security perimeter and greater use of Wi -Fi public, for example.

"As the demand for digital systems and telecommuting grows, we will also see greater
attacks on such assets. We can foresee an increase in errors in systems caused by cybercriminals and exacerbated by human errors ”, Salazar explains.

In this scenario, companies will have to develop better risk detection policies and
be more attentive to new and recurring attacks. The experts of Safe Solutions anticipate the
following threats:

  • Ransomware Rise: Ransom Lawsuits In Exchange For Data Will Grow In
    next months, especially in large corporations. Attacks will also grow in a
    new format, called dual ransomware where attackers steal data, encrypt it, or
    lock, require an initial ransom for decryption keys and a second ransom for
    purge or delete the data.
  • Physical structures will be a desired target: Hackers won't just target data
    of users, they also have plans to attack physical infrastructure of companies. This
    It includes from infrastructure for electricity to medical equipment. As the Internet
    of Things (IoT) continues its expansion, this type of attack will be more frequent.
  • The supply chain could suffer: 94% of Fortune 500 companies reported
    interruptions in its supply chains by COVID-19, according to a report by the
    KPMG consultant. In the coming months, those disruptions could be caused by
    cyber criminals, which creates a greater need for detection policies and
    threat response.
    With almost 20 years of experience in the security management of networks, applications and
    Telecommunications, Soluciones Seguras is the leading cybersecurity company in Central America.
    With a team of professionals of the highest level, certified by the most recognized manufacturers of
    the security industry, is the number one Check Point Regional Authorized Training Center
    in the region. It has operations in Panama, Costa Rica, Guatemala and El Salvador, and clients in
    other countries in Latin America.

