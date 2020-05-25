What security risks can we expect in the post-Covid-19 stage?

Companies will have to develop better risk detection policies and be more attentive to new and recurring attacks.

By Summa Magazine

The Covid-19 pandemic will affect not only social relations but the future of work models and the speed with which companies will adopt digital transformation in their operations. From e-commerce to supply chains will have a much faster evolution, which will bring greater vulnerabilities and risks.

The world has already experienced a surge in coronavirus-related scams. From malware attacks, to phishing attempts, where cybercriminals pose as health officials, medical experts, and top executives to trick users. The next stage of attacks is yet to come, according to Ángel Salazar, General Manager of Secure Solutions in Guatemala, companies can expect greater risks, from a remote workforce, an expansion of the security perimeter and greater use of Wi -Fi public, for example.

"As the demand for digital systems and telecommuting grows, we will also see greater

attacks on such assets. We can foresee an increase in errors in systems caused by cybercriminals and exacerbated by human errors ”, Salazar explains.

In this scenario, companies will have to develop better risk detection policies and

be more attentive to new and recurring attacks. The experts of Safe Solutions anticipate the

following threats: