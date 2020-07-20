Tech NewsAppsEntertainment
What is the Spotify plan that best suits your needs?

By Brian Adam
Just two weeks ago Spotify officially announced that Platform users had a new subscription modality at their disposal, who had his main claim in couples. Those family units that are just him and her or them and they had no way to save a few euros every month despite living under the same roof.

So with the premiere of this new alternative, Swedes seem to already cover all possible combinations, as well as quite popular groups such as roommates, who meet the condition of living under one roof. Because this detail, which we have already repeated twice, is so decisive that you must take it into account.

Spotify, for some months now, has placed special emphasis on talking about all your premium subscriptions that bring together more than one user should limit their use to family units, or of other types, who live at the same address. This is because the company does not want its offers to be used to make joint purchases between several friends, or relatives, who live at different addresses, so it is looking for a way to limit this small abuse.

What rate is convenient for you?

If you’re one at home or nobody else needs as much music as you do, you must keep the premium plan that will come out every month for 9.99 euros per month and gives you access to over 50 million songs, without ads, offline music, and on-demand playback. If you are two, as we have told you, you have the Duo plan, which will cost you 12.99 euros per month (6.5 each) and to all of the above, you must add access to Duo Mix calls, which are “playlist for two that are regularly updated with music that you both like. ” If you are a student (from accredited higher education institutions), you also have a specific plan for you thanks to a subscription that will cost you 4.99 euros every month and you will have the same privileges as any other premium plan.

Spotify Family Plan.

Finally, we have the one that is the mother of all Spotify subscriptions which is the Family Plan, which includes six different accounts of users who live under the same roof for 14.99 euros a month. Which is perfect for a family of four, five or six members, since each one will come out at a price of only 2.5 euros per month with the same advantages of the previous premium plans.

To summarize:

  • Individual Plan (one account): 9.99 euros
  • Duo Plan (two accounts): 12.99 euros
  • Student Plan (one account): 4.99 euros
  • Family plan (six accounts): 14.99 euros

