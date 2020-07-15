What is the mechanism of our body that makes hair curly?

What mechanism of our body makes hair curly? Currently, there are two theories, according to a 2018 study published in the Journal of Experimental Biology.

The first hypothesis states that curls can be explained by a greater number of hair cells on the convex side of the hair follicle (the outer edge of the curl), and less on the concave side (the inner edge). This relatively small number of cells inside creates a shorter edge, which pulls the follicle inward, creating the hedgehog.

The other theory, similar to the first, suggests that the differences between the cell lengths on the convex and concave sides of the lock may explain the curls. The difference in relative size between cells stretched on the outside and compact cells on the inside creates the hair with this shape.

Mammal hair is ancient, they probably developed before the dinosaurs, notes lead researcher Duane Harland. To test the two theories, experts used sophisticated microscopy techniques to enlarge sheep’s wool fibres and measure the differences between the number and size of cells within the internal and external curve.

“We have found evidence that contradicts the theory that curvature is created by the presence of multiple cells on the side closest to the outside“, continues Harland.”This is because, in all cases, the cells outside the curve were longer, which supports the theory that the curvature is supported by differences in the length of the cell type“. However, the study did not fully examine curly hair so there is room for further future discoveries.

Hair for humans is serious: why does it turn grey? Is there a method to regrow them once they fall?