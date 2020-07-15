What is the meaning of the smiley face emoji covering your mouth?

Every day we accompany our conversations with these emoticons, but do you know the meaning of the smiley face emoji covering your mouth?

Our conversations on WhatsApp would not be what they are if not for the famous emojis, because in fact, they help us give our words and intention. Every day we accompany our conversations with funny faces, but do you know the real meaning of the emoji of the smiling face covering your mouth, for example?

In reality, WhatsApp has been very wise in translating human non-verbal language in their emojis because if you think about the times in real life you have made that gesture, smile and cover your mouth, it is very close to what Emojipedia indicates.

This WhatsApp emoticon was created in 2017 under the name ‘Smiley face with smiling eyes and mouth covering the hand’ (or Face with Hand Over Mouth in its original name in English).

According to the encyclopedia of emojis, the smiley face emoji covering his mouth denotes surprise, shock, or that you have noticed something you did not expect. Also, this gesture assumes that the other person is not speaking the truth.

In addition, many users use it to communicate that they are saying something as a joke or that they are amused by what they have said due to the reaction they seek in the other.

Although it depends a lot on the context in which each emoji is used, in general, this smiling face covering its mouth does not imply a negative sense in any panorama, as long as the other person interprets it in such a way. In fact, in general, emojis were created to give a fun, original and funny character to our conversations and with that intention we use them.

What is your favorite emoji or which ones do you use the most?