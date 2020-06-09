Tech NewsMobile
What is the maintenance mode of Huawei mobiles and what is it for?

By Brian Adam
What Is The Maintenance Mode Of Huawei Mobiles
What Is The Maintenance Mode Of Huawei Mobiles

In Android, the modes are not lacking. There is the safe mode, the recovery mode, the download mode, the bootloader mode and Huawei mobiles have one more, the maintenance mode, an invention as useful as it is hidden.

As the name implies, maintenance mode is mainly used before sending your mobile to repair although this does not mean that it can be useful in other cases in which you want to temporarily hide the personal data of your mobile.

What is maintenance mode and what is it for?

When you take your mobile to repair, the first recommendation is usually to make a backup of your data. The second, that you have been careful with the personal data that remains on your mobile in full view of the people who are going to try to repair it. This is especially important since they will need access to the mobile to verify that everything is working as it should.

Maintenance mode is a Huawei invention to restore the factory settings of the mobile temporarily. That is, the mobile remains “like new”, without access to any of the applications you have installed and without access to any of your personal data such as photos or videos.

Maintenance mode is something like temporarily restoring the factory mobile to hide your personal data

The idea is to leave the mobile operating, so that the technical service can verify that everything is in order, without having to leave your files in plain view and with the comfort of no need to temporarily delete or move your files in case you don’t trust. In Harry Potter terms, it is basically an invisibility cloak for your data.

Maintenance mode remains on the restart and the only way to exit it is with the fingerprint or password of the account. This is important because if you forget your password and you do not have the fingerprint configured, you must reset the mobile phone to the factory to exit maintenance mode.

How to activate Huawei maintenance mode

Turning maintenance mode is easy as long as you know where the option is. Interestingly, the option is not found in the mobile settings, but is an option Huawei’s official support app, simply called “Support”. This application should be pre-installed on your Huawei mobile. Otherwise, you can download it from Google Play and the App Gallery.

In the support application, you must touch More in the section Help and technical assistance to see all available repair tools. One of them is Maintenance Mode, which you can activate by clicking on Enable. The mobile needs to reboot to activate maintenance mode.

Maintenance1

Turning maintenance mode on is easy, but it’s important to note that you need the password or fingerprint to turn it off. If you do not have a fingerprint configured on your mobile and do not remember the password (or PIN) of your mobile, you will not be able to return to normal mode, instead, you must restore the mobile from the factory. Also note that even if you activate this mode, it is still highly recommended to make a backup of your mobile before sending it to repair.

In short, these are the five necessary steps to activate maintenance mode on a Huawei mobile before sending it for repair or for any other reason you are interested in temporarily hiding your data:

  • Open the app Support Huawei.
  • Walk into Help and technical assistance.
  • Tap on Maintenance mode.
  • Press Enable.
  • Restart the mobile.

How to disable maintenance mode

When you receive your mobile back from the technical service, already in perfect condition, you will disable maintenance mode to retrieve the phone exactly as you already had it. The process is very fast because a permanent notification is displayed on Android that you can use to access the options.

Close

Tap on the notification and, already in the maintenance mode options, tap Close. You must confirm your intention and then the mobile will restart again. You must then login using the PIN code, password or fingerprint. In summary, here are the steps to disable Huawei maintenance mode:

  • Tap on the maintenance mode notification.
  • Press Close.
  • Press Close again in the confirmation window.
  • Log in with your PIN, password or fingerprint.

